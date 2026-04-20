GES to pay salary arrears to newly recruited teachers in instalments from May 2026

GES to pay salary arrears to newly recruited teachers in instalments from May 2026

GES to pay salary arrears to newly recruited teachers in instalments from May 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has secured approval to pay outstanding salary arrears owed to newly recruited teachers in instalments from May to August 2026.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has secured approval to pay outstanding salary arrears owed to newly recruited teachers for the period August 2024 to November 2025.

The arrears will not be paid at once but will be released in instalments over four months, starting May 2026 through August 2026.

Regional Directors have been instructed to inform schools, while GES has assured teachers of its commitment to their welfare and thanked them for their patience.

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that approval has been secured to pay outstanding salary arrears owed to newly recruited teachers across the country.

In a statement issued by the Head of Public Relations, Daniel Fenyi, the service disclosed that the approval was granted by the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD).

The payment will cover salary arrears accumulated between August 1, 2024, and November 2025.

Management of the Ghana Education Service wishes to inform the general public, especially newly recruited teachers, that approval has been granted for the payment of outstanding salary arrears associated with the utilisation of the 2024 financial clearance, the statement said.

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According to GES, the arrears will not be paid all at once but will be disbursed in instalments over a four-month period beginning May 2026.

The payment of these arrears will be made in instalments to ensure efficiency, accuracy, and transparency in the disbursement process, the statement explained.

Under the payment plan, affected teachers are expected to receive four months’ worth of arrears each month from May through August 2026.

GES also indicated that steps have been taken to ensure all eligible teachers are informed about the development. Regional Directors have been tasked to communicate the information to school authorities across the country.

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Regional Directors have been directed to communicate this information to all Heads of Schools to ensure that eligible staff are duly informed, the statement added.