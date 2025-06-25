NPP bars flagbearer hopefuls from further meetings with former appointees

The leadership of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has summoned its flagbearer aspirants to a crucial meeting with the party’s Steering Committee and the National Council of Elders.

The meeting, scheduled for Thursday, 3rd July 2025, is expected to focus on matters relating to the party’s upcoming presidential primaries, set for 21st January 2026.

This development was communicated in a statement dated Tuesday, 24th June, and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, following a National Steering Committee meeting.

In a related directive, the party has ordered all aspirants to cease holding meetings with any caucus or association comprising current and former party executives or government appointees, citing breaches of internal party regulations.

The directive follows recent controversy over the reported endorsement of candidates during engagements with former Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) who served between 2017 and 2024.

Meanwhile, the party’s leadership has referred Bono Regional Chairman, Mr Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye, to the National Disciplinary Committee for violating National Council directives. He has been cautioned to refrain from making unguarded public statements.

The NPP has once again reminded all members of their constitutional obligation to safeguard party unity, uphold decisions of the party, and avoid any actions that could undermine internal cohesion.

Rising Tensions within the NPP

On Monday, 23rd June, a coalition of over 200 former MMDCEs who served under the NPP administration between 2017 and 2024 announced their full support for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Their declaration came just days after reports that around 250 former MMDCEs had endorsed one of Dr Bawumia’s key rivals in the flagbearership race, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong. However, the group in question, known as the Forum, strongly denied any endorsement of Mr Agyapong.

In a dramatic twist, a breakaway faction of the former MMDCEs has also rejected reports of an endorsement of Dr Bawumia, insisting no collective decision had been made.