Kwabena Kwabena warns African footballers about dating white women amid Partey's case

Ghanaian highlife star Kwabena Kwabena has issued a strong caution to African footballers playing abroad, urging them to be vigilant when entering relationships—particularly with White women.
His comments come amid growing media attention surrounding Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, who faces serious rape allegations.
Speaking during an interview on UTV's United Showbiz, Kwabena Kwabena noted a recurring trend in which African players overseas become entangled in legal or financial issues following relationships with White partners.
MUST READ: 20 richest black billionaires in the world in 2025
I don't want to sound racist, but I would advise these young African men going overseas to play football to be cautious of their relationships with White women.
Most of these African footballers, after they've been sent out there, eventually get involved with White ladies and get into one issue or another, be it divorce and their properties getting taken or them getting hit with child support. It doesn't end well for them. So, I advise them to be cautious
He said.
READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko stage comeback against Hearts of Oak to win 2025 President Cup
The singer encouraged Ghanaians to view current events not as entertainment but as a moment for introspection and caution.
When you see a man fall, don't laugh; learn. If not, you might also fall.
He emphasised that while relationships may begin positively, they frequently lead to situations that disturb one's peace of mind.
Kwabena further suggested that these challenges rarely arise without underlying issues.
He might have had things going on with her in the past.
READ MORE: 15 years is too much; she can die there - Bukom Banku begs Mahama to free Agradaa
His remarks come as the legal case involving Thomas Partey continues to capture widespread public and media interest.
The former Arsenal midfielder has been charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault, involving three different women. The incidents are alleged to have occurred between 2021 and 2022.
Partey, who has denied all the charges, is expected to appear before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 5th August.