Real Madrid vs PSG – Preview, team news, H2H, probable line-ups & prediction

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid, two of the leading contenders for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup title, are set to clash in a highly anticipated semifinal at MetLife Stadium.

PSG, the reigning European champions, have been nearly flawless in the expanded tournament held in the United States, with their only setback being a group-stage loss to Botafogo.

Real Madrid, under the guidance of manager Xabi Alonso, remain unbeaten and are poised to challenge for a spot in the final.

MUST READ: 10 largest military bases in the world

This matchup marks the latest chapter in a storied rivalry, with the two clubs having faced off in several memorable UEFA Champions League encounters over the past decade.

Their last meeting was in 2022, and much has changed since then, most notably Kylian Mbappé’s transfer to Real Madrid.

The French superstar, PSG’s all-time leading goalscorer during his seven-year tenure, now dons the white of Los Blancos, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this pivotal fixture.

Team News

Mbappe

PSG will be without defenders Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernández, both suspended after receiving red cards in their quarterfinal victory over Bayern Munich. Their absence will test the depth of PSG’s backline.

READ ALSO: Komfo Anokye doctor dies from heart attack as hospital lacks cath lab

Real Madrid also face a defensive setback, with Dean Huijsen sidelined due to a straight red card in the closing moments of their quarterfinal match.

Raúl Asencio is expected to step in, potentially prompting Alonso to shift from his recently preferred back-three system to a back four, as seen in Real Madrid’s opening two matches of the tournament where Asencio started.

In attack, Mbappé is likely to replace Gonzalo García in the starting XI. Despite García’s impressive form, contributing a goal or assist in all five of Real Madrid’s matches this summer, a fully fit Mbappé is expected to take precedence.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches: 8

READ MORE: Top 10 strongest currencies in the world in 2025

Real Madrid wins: 4

PSG wins: 2

Draws: 2

Predicted Lineups

PSG (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Real Madrid (4-3-1-2): Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asensio, Rüdiger, García; Valverde, Tchouaméni, Güler; Bellingham; Mbappé, Vinícius Júnior

Prediction

Both PSG and Real Madrid are expected to score in this high-stakes semifinal due to their formidable attacking setups and weakened defences.

PSG boast a dynamic front line featuring Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia, supported by creative midfielders like Vitinha and Ruiz, making them a constant threat in the final third.