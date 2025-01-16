Mahama Ayariga to succeed Ato Forson as NDC Majority Leader

The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, is reportedly well-positioned to become the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) majority caucus in Parliament. Multiple reports suggest that close party sources have confirmed his imminent appointment, which is expected to be announced in the coming days.

When appointed, Ayariga will succeed Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, MP for the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, who has been reassigned as the new Finance Minister. Dr Forson was nominated as Finance Minister-Designate by President John Mahama in a letter dated Thursday, 9th January.

He subsequently appeared before Parliament's Appointments Committee for vetting on Monday, 13th January.

Mahama Ayariga is a lawyer and politician. He holds a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from Harvard Law School in the United States and a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He currently represents the Bawku Central constituency in the Upper East Region on the NDC ticket. Previously, he served as the Minister of Information and Media Relations and the Minister of Youth and Sports under the John Dramani Mahama administration.

In his prospective role as Majority Leader, Ayariga will be a key member of the House's leadership and the principal spokesperson for the NDC majority caucus, as well as the Leader of Government Business in Parliament.

It will be his responsibility to ensure that parliamentary business is conducted efficiently and without unnecessary disruptions.