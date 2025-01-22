Ho Central MP condemns attack on NDC constituency office by alleged supporters

Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Kofi Edem Kpotosu, has strongly condemned the vandalism of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency office by alleged party supporters.

According to reports, some youth claiming affiliation with the NDC stormed the party’s office on Tuesday, 21st January, destroying property and setting items ablaze, allegedly in frustration over the perceived failure to appoint their MP as a minister.

In a press release dated Wednesday, 22nd January, Edem Kpotosu distanced himself from the incident and called for a thorough investigation.

The MP stated:

Such actions do not reflect the values and principles of the constituents of Ho Central, nor the NDC as a whole. I stand firmly against any form of violence, vandalism, or unpatriotic behaviour. These actions do not represent the people of Ho Central, nor do they align with our shared values of respect, dialogue, and peace.

He also urged calm among his supporters, cautioning against further acts of vandalism:

I acknowledge the feelings of discontent that may exist regarding the appointments; however, I urge constituents to express their views through peaceful and constructive means. Therefore, I urge all constituents to remain calm.

The MP emphasised that while disagreement is part of democracy, it must be expressed through dialogue and constructive engagement, not through acts of aggression or vandalism.

He further added:

I respect the process of appointments as events are still evolving and I stand with the decisions of the President.