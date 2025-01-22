President Mahama appoints Anthony Sarpong as acting Commissioner-General of GRA

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), effective 21st January 2025.

The appointment complies with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 13(1) of the Ghana Revenue Act, 2009 (Act 791), pending receipt of the required advice from the GRA governing board in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Sarpong replaces Julia Essiam, who resigned less than a year after her appointment by former President Nana Akufo-Addo on 24th March 2024. In her resignation letter addressed to Finance Minister-designate Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, dated 20th January, Madam Essiam stated:

With the greatest depth of gratitude, after five and a half years of an incredible career at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), I write to resign from my position as the Commissioner-General of the Authority, with immediate effect.

Profile of Anthony Sarpong

Anthony Sarpong is the Senior Partner of KPMG Ghana with over 22 years of experience in audit (financial statements, projects, and special assignments), accounting advisory, and corporate recovery and insolvency.

Previously, Mr Sarpong served as Partner and Head of Audit at KPMG Ghana. He also led the Financial Services sector and served as Head of Risk Management for KPMG's Ghana practice.

Anthony Sarpong is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), and the Ghana Association of Restructuring and Insolvency Advisors (GARIA). He holds:

An MSc in Financial Risk Management from London Metropolitan University, UK.

A Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Manchester, UK.

First-Class Honours in Business Administration (Accounting) from the University of Ghana.

Mandate of GRA

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was established in 2009 through the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, 2009 (Act 791), merging the Customs, Excise and Preventive Service (CEPS), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the Value Added Tax Service (VATS), and the Revenue Agencies Governing Board (RAGB).