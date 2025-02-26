Why Pep Guardiola and wife Cristina have hired same lawyer for divorce hearing

Pep Guardiola and his wife Cristina Serra have begun divorce proceedings but are reportedly using the same lawyer to ensure the process remains amicable, reports the Mirror.

The Manchester City manager and the fashion entrepreneur are said to have already agreed on the initial terms of their settlement after news of their split was made public last month. Friends have suggested they are keen to remain on good terms for the sake of their three children and avoid a lengthy court battle.

Lorena Vazquez, a prominent Spanish showbiz reporter from the Mamarazzis duo, revealed on national TV that the couple had started divorce proceedings six weeks after they decided to end their 30-year relationship. She linked the split to Guardiola’s unexpected decision last November to renew his contract with Manchester City for another two years.

Cristina, who had moved back to Barcelona in 2019 with their youngest child to focus on her business, reportedly felt “enough was enough” after learning of Pep's decision to stay in the UK until 2027.

Vazquez confirmed the couple’s intention to divorce amicably through the same lawyer. Speaking on the Spanish TV show Y Ahora Sonsoles, she explained:

The divorce is being prepared carefully, and they’ve entrusted it to people they trust. It surprises me that both are using the same lawyer to handle the whole process. They want it to be peaceful for the sake of their children.

She also shared that the couple had initially kept their split private, only confirming it to close friends. While they’ve maintained discretion about the details, they’ve made it clear to those around them that they are separated.

Vazquez added:

There’s relief for them now that their separation is out in the open. There are no third parties involved, and it stems from Pep’s contract renewal with Manchester City, which was a surprise and burden for Cristina.

Family reaction since news of divorce

According to the Mirror, Cristina has kept a low profile, only commenting that she is “feeling great” following their separation, though she declined to answer questions about the reasons for their break-up when approached by reporters.