Tyson Fury announces shock retirement from boxing

Former World Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has announced his retirement from boxing with immediate effect, shocking fans worldwide. The 36-year-old, known as the Gypsy King, shared the news in a video posted on social media on Monday afternoon.

In the clip, he said:

Hi everybody, I'm going to make this short and sweet.

I'd like to announce my retirement from boxing. It's been a blast; I've loved every single minute of it. I'm going to end with this. Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, see you on the other side. GET UP!

Fury's retirement comes after a disappointing defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in December, where the Ukrainian retained his unified heavyweight titles with a unanimous decision victory. The announcement has left boxing fans stunned, though some are questioning its authenticity, given Fury’s previous retirements.

In 2022, after defeating Dillian Whyte, Fury claimed he was "done" with boxing.

Every good dog has its day.

I am happy, I am healthy. I still have my brains, I can talk, I have a beautiful wife, I have six kids, umpteen belts. I have plenty of money, success, fame, glory, what more am I doing it for?

Previous return after retiring

Despite this declaration, Fury returned to the ring later that year, defeating Derek Chisora before facing former MMA star Francis Ngannou in a controversial split decision victory.

This led to a highly anticipated showdown with Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title, but after pulling out of the original December 2023 date, Fury lost in their rematch.