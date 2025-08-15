Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 news stories in Ghana you may have missed (11–15 August)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are simply catching up, here are the key events you need to know.

1. Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies at 91

The Asante Kingdom is in mourning following the passing of the Asantehemaa, Nana Konadu Yiadom III, at the age of 91. The Oyoko Royal Family formally announced her death to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during an emergency meeting of the Asanteman Traditional Council on Monday, 6 August 2025.

Born Nana Ama Konadu, she was the 14th Asantehemaa and the biological sister of the current Asantehene. She ascended the revered position in 2020, succeeding her late mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ DETAILS: Asantehemaa Nana Konadu Yiadom III dies at 91

2. NPP withdraws from Tamale Central by-election after death of Murtala Muhammed

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has withdrawn from the upcoming Tamale Central by-election following the death of Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed in last Wednesday’s helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom.

The decision, taken at the party’s National Steering Committee meeting on Monday, 11 August, was communicated in a statement signed by General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong. The statement described holding a competitive process at this time as “inhumane” and “unconscionable” given the tragic loss of the late Member of Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. NCA suspends Wontumi Radio and six other FM stations for regulatory breaches

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has suspended Wontumi FM in Kumasi, Accra and Takoradi, along with six other radio stations nationwide, for regulatory breaches.

A statement dated Tuesday, 12 August, noted the action followed the expiration of the 30-day grace period granted by President John Dramani Mahama for defaulting stations to address violations of broadcasting regulations.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NCA, while many offending stations took corrective steps, some failed to resolve issues such as the unauthorised use of Studio-to-Transmitter Link (STL) frequencies and unapproved transmitter locations.

4. Two arrested for threatening to kill President Mahama and behead First Lady in viral TikTok video

The Ghana Police Service has arrested two suspects for threatening the lives of President John Dramani Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama in a viral TikTok video. The suspects, identified as Prince Ofori and Yayra Abiwu, are assisting police with investigations, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend others connected to the footage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video reportedly surfaced after the 6 August military helicopter crash and featured a woman, identifying herself as Akosua Jollof, celebrating the tragedy and making violent threats.

5. Helicopter crash: Three crew members promoted posthumously, five others to be honoured

President John Dramani Mahama has announced posthumous promotions for three crew members who died alongside five senior officials in the 6 August military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at an interdenominational service for the victims at Black Star Square on Friday, 15 August, the President said the move was to honour their sacrifice.

The five civilian victims — Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Dr Samuel Sarpong and Samuel Aboagye — will also be recognised posthumously at the next National Honours ceremony.

Conclusion

From royal losses and political decisions to regulatory clampdowns and national security concerns, Ghana’s headlines this week have been both solemn and significant. As the nation reflects on the events of the past days, Your Weekly Pulse remains committed to delivering the news that matters, keeping you informed and connected to the stories shaping our future.