Top 10 most lucrative sports deals in history - Number 1 is not football

Ever wondered what the biggest contracts ever signed in the sports world is?

Then think no more.

Here’s a list of the top 10 biggest contracts signed across different sporting disciplines.

10. Mookie Betts (MLB) - £300m

In 2020, Mookie Betts signed a $365 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Betts has played a pivotal role in the Dodgers' World Series wins in 2020 and 2024. Aside from baseball, Betts is also a professional ten-pin bowler, although he hasn't earned the same fortune in bowling.

9. Canelo Alvarez (Boxing) - £300m

In 2019, boxing champion Canelo Alvarez signed a $365 million deal with DAZN, which was meant to span 11 fights. However, after completing only three bouts, Alvarez sued DAZN, seeking $280 million in damages, and was released from the deal in November 2020.

8. Mike Trout (Baseball) - £350m

Mike Trout signed a massive 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. While he has yet to win a World Series, Trout has been an 11-time MLB All-Star and remains one of the top-paid athletes in baseball.

7. Karim Benzema (Football) - £350m

In 2023, Karim Benzema made headlines by leaving Real Madrid for Saudi Pro League's Al Ittihad with a contract worth $643 million over three years. Though reports suggest the third year might be optional, Benzema still stands among the highest-paid athletes.

6. Patrick Mahomes (American Football) - £412.5m

In 2020, Patrick Mahomes secured a 10-year contract worth $450 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, with the possibility of reaching $503 million through incentives. Mahomes has already led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, solidifying his place in history.

5. Jon Rahm (Golf) - £386m

Jon Rahm made a surprising move to the LIV Golf Tour in 2023, leaving PGA behind for a reported $500 million contract. His switch was a major statement in the ongoing battle between LIV and PGA, marking one of the most lucrative contracts in golf history.

4.Cristiano Ronaldo (Football) - £422m

In January 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia with a two-and-a-half-year contract worth €200 million annually. In addition to his base salary, Ronaldo's off-pitch earnings, including endorsements and image rights, significantly increase his overall income.

3. Lionel Messi (Football) - £492m

Lionel Messi’s final contract with Barcelona, signed in 2017, was reportedly worth $555 million (£492m) over four years. His move to PSG after leaving Barcelona marked the end of an era, with his massive contract reflecting his status as one of the greatest players in history.

2. Shohei Ohtani (MLB) - £557m

Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him the world's richest athlete for a time. However, Ohtani agreed to defer a significant portion of his salary for the first decade, meaning he'll earn $68 million per year after the deferral period ends.

1. Juan Soto (Baseball) - £600 million