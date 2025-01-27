‘I never punched this guy...’ - Victor Osimhen denies hitting and bribing journalist

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has denied allegations that he hit and punched a Turkish journalist last Thursday, two days after Galatasaray’s 3-3 UEFA Europa League draw with Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday.
The incident reportedly happened in a night club and Osimhen is reported to have assaulted Tolga Bozduman for taking pictures of him.
Photographers surrounded Osimhen, who was wearing a bright yellow hoodie and beanie, as he and his group were leaving the posh nightclub. According to witnesses, the scene quickly got out of hands.
Osimhen reportedly lost his temper as the camera shutters clicked away, and there have been claims that he physically abused Bozduman.
Bozduman further claimed the 26-year-old attacker tried to bribe him to draw a veil over the incident.
However, the Super Eagles striker says these reports are false and has vowed to sue the journalist for lying on his name.
I never punched this guy, I never hit him, I went to him and told him you have to take the picture down, you have to delete it. It’s my picture, I have every right to tell him to take it down. I don’t need to shout, but I will take the necessary steps to make sure. If I hit him, he is going to get justice. If he lied, then he is going to see the wrath of the law.
Meanwhile, a Nigerian broadcaster who is close to the Super Eagles forward, Buchi Laba, has confirmed that indeed Osimhen has taken legal action against the journalist with court proceedings set to begin soon.