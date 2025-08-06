Godwin Dogbey appointed General Manager of Kaya Tours & Management Services Limited

Kaya Tours & Management Services Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Godwin Dogbey as its new General Manager, marking a significant leadership transition at one of Ghana’s longstanding tourism and marketing firms.

Dogbey’s appointment follows over a decade of work with the company, where he served closely alongside the Executive Chairman, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana. During this time, he was involved in various aspects of the company’s operations, including marketing, advertising, media production, events management, tourism promotion, and community development.

According to a statement from the company, “Godwin has been at the heart of Kaya Tours & Management Services Limited operations spanning from marketing, advertising, media production, events management, tourism promotion, and community development activities that have impacted both the domestic and international markets.”

Dogbey brings with him a wealth of experience in multiple industries beyond tourism. His professional background includes media production, marketing, talent management, and international cultural promotion. His portfolio includes collaborations with global brands and personalities, managing high-profile projects and spearheading campaigns aimed at promoting Ghana as a tourism destination.

“He has collaborated with global brands and personalities, spearheaded major tourism campaigns, and managed landmark projects to managing VIP tours across Ghana and beyond—delivering excellence, innovation, and unmatched business growth,” the company noted.

With this new leadership role, expectations are high for the direction of the company as it aims to deepen its impact across the travel, tourism, and events sectors in Ghana and beyond.

“We are confident he will take the business to new heights – connecting the world to Ghana and Africa’s rich culture, heritage, and adventure,” Kaya Tours said.

Kaya Tours & Management Services Limited describes itself as a travel, tourism, events, marketing, and media production company that blends innovation, creativity, and service to offer curated travel experiences and brand campaigns both locally and internationally.