Hearts beating Kotoko for the CAF Confederation trophy was joyful moment—Prince Tagoe

Tagoe, who played a crucial role in Hearts’ triumph, scored 18 league goals during the season and was pivotal in their continental success.

In the dramatic final on January 9, 2004, Hearts of Oak drew 1-1 with Kotoko before clinching victory in a nail-biting penalty shootout, 9-8.

The victory marked Hearts of Oak's first-ever CAF Confederation Cup title, a feat that remains etched in the club’s history.

Recalling that unforgettable victory, Tagoe told GhanaWeb:

Hearts and Kotoko have always been fierce rivals, and bringing that cup back from Kumasi was massive. It was the first time, and I believe it will remain in the history books for a long time. Those were some of the most joyful moments I’ve had with hearts.

Since that historic triumph, both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko have experienced varying fortunes in African club competitions, with neither side able to replicate that success in recent years

Current state of the clubs

However, in the ongoing 2024-2025 Ghana Premier League season, Hearts of Oak have regained form with three consecutive wins, propelling them into the top four.

Conversely, Kotoko, after a promising start, has seen their fortunes dip with four straight defeats—something the club has not experienced in recent years.