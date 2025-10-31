Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (27 – 31 Oct)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you are just catching up, here are the key developments you need to know.

1. Cameroon Elections: World’s oldest President Paul Biya re-elected for 8th term

In a result that surprised few observers of Central African politics, 92-year-old Paul Biya has been re-elected as President of Cameroon for an unprecedented eighth term. The Constitutional Council officially announced the results on Monday, 27 October 2025, with Council President Clement Atangana declaring, “Hereby proclaimed President-elect: the candidate Biya Paul.” This victory extends one of the longest presidential tenures in modern history. Biya, currently the world’s oldest sitting president, first assumed power in 1982 after succeeding Ahmadou Ahidjo. For more than four decades, he has governed the bilingual nation of French and English speakers, making him not only Cameroon’s longest-serving leader but also one of Africa’s most enduring political figures.

2. Compulsory local dialect policy applies to KG to Primary 3 – Dr Apaak clarifies

The Deputy Minister of Education, Dr Clement Apaak, has clarified that the new directive on the compulsory use of local dialects in basic schools nationwide applies strictly to pupils from Kindergarten (KG) to Primary Three. His clarification followed a public debate that arose after the Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, announced the directive during the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons with Disabilities at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA). According to the Minister, the policy forms part of efforts to “reset” Ghana’s education system and improve learning outcomes by enhancing comprehension at the foundational level.

3. NPP MPs file motion to block vetting of Chief Justice nominee Justice Baffoe-Bonnie

The Minority Caucus in Parliament, made up of New Patriotic Party (NPP) Members of Parliament, has filed a motion seeking to halt the vetting and approval of Chief Justice nominee Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie. According to the MPs, all proceedings should be suspended until ongoing legal suits filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo challenging her removal from office are resolved. These include a case before the ECOWAS Court (Suit No. ECW/CCJ/APP/32/25 on provisional measures), multiple Supreme Court proceedings, and applications before the High Court. The motion, addressed to the Clerk to Parliament, was signed by six MPs: Anyimadu Antwi (Asante Akim Central), John Darko (Suame), Gloria Owusu (Trobu), Damata Salam Ama Appianimaa (Afigya Kwabre South), Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli (Gushegu), and Kwabena Boateng (Ejisu).

4. Court jails viral Apam fisherman 10 years with hard labour for defilement

A 49-year-old fisherman from Mumford in the Central Region has been sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old girl. Samuel Armah, popularly known as Kofi Nyan, appeared before Circuit Court Two in Cape Coast on 28 October 2025, where he pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement. The court, presided over by Her Honour Nana Aba Quiba Nunoo, convicted Armah on his own admission and ordered his immediate transfer to Ankaful Prison to begin serving his sentence. The case gained widespread public attention after details circulated on social media, prompting strong calls for justice. Police records indicate that the offence occurred on 16 October 2025. The following day, at around 1 p.m., the Apam District Police Command received a formal complaint alleging that Armah had lured the victim into a secluded area in Mumford before sexually assaulting her.

5. Military Police arrest soldier captured in viral pharmacy assault video

The Military Police have arrested a soldier identified as Williams Mensah, who was captured on video physically assaulting a pharmacy attendant and a female customer. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday at around 4:30 p.m. in a pharmacy located near Burma Camp in Accra. In the CCTV footage, first aired by GhOne TV and now widely shared on social media, the soldier, dressed in civilian clothing, is seen engaged in a heated confrontation with a pharmacist before slapping both the attendant and a female customer inside the shop. Authorities say the suspect has been taken into custody while investigations continue.

