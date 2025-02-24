1,115 gallons of smuggled cocoa beans seized by Ghana Immigration at the border

In a joint operation, officers from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) stationed at the Akanu Sector Command, in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division, have intercepted a truck loaded with cocoa beans allegedly being smuggled out of the country.

The operation, which was based on intelligence, led to the interception of the truck with registration number AS 2103-W at the Ave-Havi border post.

The vehicle, driven by Ibrahim Fatawu, was found to conceal 1,115 gallons of cocoa beans, which were suspected to be en route to Togo.

This development was disclosed in a press release issued and signed by Michael Amoako-Atta, Assistant Commissioner of Immigration in charge of Public Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday in Accra.

According to the statement, the intercepted cocoa beans have been handed over to officials of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) for further action.

The truck has been impounded, and the driver is assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Immigration Service used the opportunity to issue a stern warning to individuals involved in or contemplating smuggling activities.

The Ghana Immigration Service is hereby issuing a caution to all would-be smugglers to desist from such activities, as they negatively affect Ghana’s economy and lead to a loss of revenue for the government

The service also commended members of the border community for their cooperation and support in safeguarding Ghana’s borders.

What must be done?

Security agencies and patriotic citizens must remain vigilant and collaborate effectively to curb the menace of smuggling and protect Ghana’s economic interests.

It is imperative to report suspicious activities and assist authorities in preventing individuals from engaging in illegal acts undermining the country’s cocoa industry.

Smuggling not only deprives the government of much-needed revenue but also threatens the sustainability of one of Ghana’s most vital economic sectors.

The cocoa industry in Ghana

Ghana is the second-largest cocoa producer in the world, after Côte d'Ivoire.

Cocoa plays a pivotal role in Ghana’s economy, contributing significantly to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and foreign exchange earnings.

However, the sector faces numerous challenges, including the proliferation of illegal small-scale mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

These activities have emerged as a critical threat to Ghana’s environmental integrity, social stability, and economic future.