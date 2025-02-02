KPMG announces resignation of Anthony Sarpong following GRA appointment

Auditing firm KPMG Ghana has announced the resignation of its Country Managing Partner, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, following his appointment by President Mahama as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This was contained in a release issued on January 31, 2025 via the firm’s social media page.

Anthony Kwasi Sarpong was appointed the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority following the resignation of the former Commissioner-General, Julie Essiam, on January 20, 2025.

She argued that Mr Sarpong still held an interest in KPMG, where he was still listed as a Senior Partner.

In a development that casts doubt on the viability of the legal challenge, KPMG Ghana, in a statement issued on Friday, January 31, 2025, formally announced Mr Sarpong’s departure from the firm.

The statement highlighted his 29 years of service in various leadership roles, expressing gratitude for his dedication, innovation, and significant contributions to the firm’s growth.

The firm further reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the highest standards of service and professionalism, assuring clients, stakeholders, and the public that Sarpong’s exit would not affect its operations. The statement read,

As Tony transitions from the firm, we want to assure our clients and stakeholders that KPMG remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering exceptional service and support.