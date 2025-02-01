Mahama faces lawsuit over appointment of Anthony Sarpong as GRA boss

The lawsuit, filed by private citizen Emmanuella Sarfowaah, through the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Akuritinga Ayine questions the legality of Sarpong’s appointment and calls for its revocation.

Sarpong was appointed following the resignation of former Commissioner-General Julie Essiam on January 20, 2025. His appointment was made under Article 195(1) of the Constitution and Section 13(1) of the Ghana Revenue Act, 2009 (Act 791). However, Sarfowaah is challenging the decision on the grounds of a potential conflict of interest and procedural irregularities.

Sarfowaah argues that Sarpong remains affiliated with KPMG, where he is listed as a senior partner, raising ethical and legal concerns over his role as GRA head. The writ states,

The Plaintiff says that the 1st Defendant before the letter was, and/or still is (the website of KPMG as of 26th January 2025 still listed the 1st Defendant as such), the Senior Partner of KPMG (a foreign accounting firm practicing in Ghana), with ‘Senior Partner’ being defined by the website of KPMG as the Chief Executive Officer of the firm.

Additionally, Sarfowaah claims that appointing a Commissioner-General in the absence of a GRA Governing Council is unlawful, as the Council is required to provide advice before such an appointment is made.

Sarfowaah is asking the court to revoke Sarpong’s appointment, arguing that it breaches the Constitution.

The plaintiff claims further or in the alternative, a finding that the appointment of the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG until 21st January 2025, by the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA is unlawful as it was made in violation of the laws of Ghana.

She is also seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent Sarpong from continuing in his role and to restrain the President and GRA Governing Council from reappointing him.

As the legal battle unfolds, the court has instructed all defendants to respond within eight days of receiving the suit.