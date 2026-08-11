'It was a very tough period' – Omar Artan breaks silence on World Cup setback as he makes UEFA Super Cup history

Omar Artan reflects on missing the 2026 World Cup as the Somali referee makes history with a UEFA Super Cup appointment.

Omar Artan has endured one of the most remarkable journeys in football refereeing over the past 18 months, rising from a difficult World Cup setback to becoming the first non-European referee appointed to officiate the UEFA Super Cup.

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Omar Artan missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup after being unable to enter the United States.

The Somali referee has now become the first non-European official appointed to referee the UEFA Super Cup.

Artan says his journey proves that aspiring referees should “never stop dreaming".

The 34-year-old Somali referee made history after becoming the first Somali official to referee a CAF Champions League final before being named the CAF Men’s Referee of the Year 2025 and selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, his World Cup dream was disrupted after he was not permitted to enter the United States, where several matches of the expanded 48-team tournament were hosted.

Reflecting on the disappointment, Artan admitted: “It was a very tough period.”

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“A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can’t do it, it’s very challenging,” he said.

“I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world; I’m so grateful.”

From a difficult childhood to making African refereeing history

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan | Photo viaa REUTERS/Feisal Omar (REUTERS / REUTERS)

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Artan’s rise to the top has been shaped by adversity.

He lost his father at a young age and grew up apart from his mother. His journey into refereeing began after a minor playing injury eventually convinced him to pursue officiating.

He progressed from refereeing informal neighbourhood games and school matches to officiating in the Somali league before making his breakthrough on the international stage.

“I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here and I’m really proud,” Artan said.

“As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn’t prevent me from pursuing my dreams.”

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He was added to FIFA’s international list of match officials in 2018 and became the first Somali referee to officiate at the Africa Cup of Nations in 2024.

CAF has also played a major role in his development, with Artan acknowledging the organisation's support.

“Without them this would not have been possible,” he said.

Omar Artan makes history with UEFA Super Cup appointment

Omar Artan in action at the 2025 Under-20 World Cup, a Fifa tournament. Photograph: Héctor Vivas/Fifa/Getty Images

Despite missing out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Artan has since achieved another historic milestone.

He has been appointed to referee the 2026 UEFA Super Cup in Salzburg, becoming the first non-European referee to take charge of the prestigious fixture.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe described the appointment as an important moment for African refereeing.

“This is a great honour for Omar Artan and for African referees,” Motsepe said. “It’s an excellent example of football bringing together and uniting people.”

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UEFA Super Cup 2026 officials

The Uefa Super Cup is played annually (PA Archive)

Referee: Omar Artan (Somalia)

Assistant referees: Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed (Djibouti), Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe (Kenya)

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Fourth official: Rade Obrenovič (Slovenia)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (Italy)

Assistant VAR: Guillermo Cuadra Fernandez (Spain)

Artan embraces historic European opportunity

Artan said he was delighted by the opportunity to officiate his first match in Europe and praised the growing relationship between CAF and UEFA.

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“This will be my first match in Europe. Having adventures, making memories and learning new things is always great,” he said.

“For me, it’s fantastic that CAF is working with UEFA. The standard in Europe is fantastic, and the football they play is very, very good.”

He believes the cooperation between the two confederations can benefit referees from both continents.

“I believe that CAF referees can learn a lot from UEFA, and UEFA referees can also learn a lot from CAF. It’s mutually beneficial.”

Omar Artan's powerful message to aspiring referees

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Referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry to the United States, is welcomed by supporters upon his arrival in Mogadishu, Somalia, Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh

Artan's journey has also given him a powerful message for young referees and anyone pursuing a difficult dream.

“I believe that if I can succeed, anyone can. You can do whatever you want to do,” he said.

“Don’t ever stop dreaming. If you want to be a referee, it’s the best thing that you can do. So go after it and do it, and don’t stop, regardless of what happens and irrespective of people preventing you from doing your job.”

He added: “Learn new things every day, refine your skills and, most importantly, be fair and consistent.”

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