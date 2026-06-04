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Rival Watch: Panama defeat Dominican Republic 4-2 ahead of World Cup clash with Ghana

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:52 - 04 June 2026
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International friendly match between Brazil and Panama at Maracana Stadium on May 31, 2026 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images
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Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage opponents, Panama, rounded off their home preparations with a lively 4-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Tuesday night before heading to the United States for the final phase of their build-up.

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The match, played in front of an energetic home crowd, served as a farewell friendly for Thomas Christiansen’s side and provided a timely confidence boost ahead of their final pre-tournament fixture against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Panama started strongly and broke the deadlock within the opening 15 minutes after a fluid attacking move involving César Yanis, José Fajardo and Cristian Martínez. Although Fajardo’s initial effort was blocked, the rebound fell kindly to Tomás Rodríguez, who calmly finished to give the hosts the lead.

The Central Americans doubled their advantage before halftime when Victor Griffith unleashed a long-range effort that took a heavy deflection, leaving the Dominican goalkeeper stranded.

After the break, Panama continued to press despite multiple substitutions. Mariano Díaz pulled one back for the visitors with a composed finish following a sharp diagonal run into the box, but Panama quickly restored control.

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Cecilio Waterman capitalised on a defensive misunderstanding to add a third before Erick Japa responded for the Dominican Republic after a lapse in concentration at the back. However, Kadir Barría sealed the win late on, converting from close range after a well-timed assist from Eric Davis.

The result highlights Panama’s attacking depth and growing momentum as they prepare for the World Cup, where they will face Ghana. The Black Stars will be closely monitoring their opponents’ form as both teams continue final preparations in the United States.

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