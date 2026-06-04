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Black Stars arrive in the USA for final preparation for the 2026 World Cup - Photos

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:30 - 04 June 2026
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Black Stars arrive in the USA for final preparation for the 2026 World Cup - Photos
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The Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has arrived in the United States of America to continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The team departed Cardiff on Wednesday afternoon and landed in Washington, D.C., at approximately 9:00 p.m. local time, where they were welcomed by officials from the Ghana High Commission.

Their arrival marks the beginning of the final phase of preparations ahead of the global tournament, with the squad expected to intensify training and tactical work in the coming days.

Ghana heads into this stage on the back of a 1-1 draw against Wales on Tuesday night, a performance that the technical team will look to build on as momentum shifts toward the World Cup.

Head coach Carlos Queiroz and his technical staff are expected to resume training sessions on Thursday, focusing on final adjustments, team cohesion, and match readiness as the tournament kicks off on June 11.

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Photos

Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
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Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
Black Stars arrive in the USA | Photo via GFA
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