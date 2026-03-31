Volta Regional Council of State member Kwamigah-Atokple gives EOCO 12 hours to apologise for declaring him wanted

Council of State member Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple has given EOCO a 12-hour ultimatum to apologise over alleged contempt of court and has also petitioned President John Mahama to dismiss EOCO boss Raymond Archer and his deputy over claims of persistent abuse of office.

The Volta Regional representative on the Council of State, Gabriel Tanko Kwamigah-Atokple, has issued a 12-hour ultimatum to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), to apologise or face legal actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The demand follows EOCO’s declaration that Dr Kwamigah-Atokple, owner of Sesi-Edem Company Limited, is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud and money laundering involving tens of millions of cedis.

In an official media statement dated March 30, 2026, Mr Kwamigah-Atokple said the ongoing dispute involving Sesi-Edem Company Limited relates to a commercial agreement with JG Resources Limited, which he claims was already settled by the High Court, Adentan on March 19, 2026.

According to him, the court ruled that EOCO acted without proper mandate when it attempted to investigate the matter and subsequently ordered the defreezing of bank accounts belonging to the company. He accused EOCO of ignoring the authority of the court and continuing with investigations despite the ruling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Instead of respecting the Court's authority, EOCO has chosen to publicly attack the judgment and proceed with an investigation that the Court has expressly ruled it has no authority to conduct,” he stated, describing the action as reckless and bordering on contempt of court.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple also criticised EOCO’s leadership, alleging that the agency had prioritised media publicity over lawful enforcement. He insisted that the dispute with JG Resources Ltd was a commercial contract covering the supply of gold between June 2025 and June 2026, and not a criminal matter.

He further claimed that by November 2025, about 58 percent of the gold involved in the agreement had already been delivered, and that the contractual deadline had not yet expired at the time the complaint was made.

The Council of State member also rejected claims that his company operated without proper licensing. He stated that Sesi-Edem Company Limited held valid approvals from the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC), the Minister responsible for Mines, and the Ghana Gold Board.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further alleged that EOCO declared him a wanted person without properly serving him with an invitation. According to him, representatives of his company had earlier cooperated with investigators, submitting documents and appearing before EOCO officials in November and December 2025.

Mr Kwamigah-Atokple warned that if EOCO and its leadership fail to issue a full public apology and withdraw the earlier release within 12 hours, he will take all lawful steps necessary to protect his reputation, business interests, and the authority of the court.

Advertisement

Advertisement