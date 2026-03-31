2026 World Cup: Ghana to spend over $7m to sponsor 800 Black Stars supporters

Ghana plans to spend over $7m to sponsor 800 fans to the 2026 World Cup, with each supporter costing $9,250, sparking public debate over the expenditure.

The Government of Ghana is set to spend more than $7 million to sponsor about 800 supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, disclosed that the estimated cost per supporter is $9,250, covering airfare, accommodation, and local transportation throughout the tournament.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Monday, March 30, the Minister explained:

“The cost is quite high, so we are considering not taking more than 800. The Supporters’ Union is large, and we cannot take everyone. Even at the group stage, our calculations show it will cost about $9,250 per person. We are paying for their air tickets, accommodation, and transport,” he said.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Kofi Adams

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He clarified that beneficiaries of the sponsorship would still bear some expenses, including visa and feeding costs.

“They will have to pay for their visa fees as their contribution, as well as their feeding costs,” he added.

Black Stars

Mr Adams also disclosed that the ministry has turned down several proposals from individuals seeking to secure catering contracts for the supporters during the tournament.

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“A lot of people have approached the ministry looking for a feeding contract, but I have made it clear that we are not doing that,” he stated.

'We are taking no more than 800 supporters to World Cup 2026,’— @HonKofiAdams, Minister of Sports breaks down the numbers for the Supporters Union: 800 fans, $9,250 per head covering airfare, accommodation, and local transport for World Cup 2026.



Watch more here :… pic.twitter.com/95Y2cThD4m — CITI FM 97.3 (@Citi973) March 30, 2026

The announcement has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with a section of Ghanaians questioning the justification for the planned expenditure.

It is indefensible that we face such severe liquidity constraints, yet continue to engage in profligate spending. What is the economic justification for funding the travel of 800 individuals to support a team that is currently underperforming, even in non-competitive fixtures? — Africa First Born (@NuelArmstrong2) March 31, 2026

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Hmmmmmmm.Eeeeiiiii.800 people at $9000 plus,when we have so many Ghanaians already in abroad with huge challenges home.we came for the reset and l do not think this must be part of it.lets stop this things.Youth unemployment,the 24 hr with health issues. — GHANA (@samuelocquaye20) March 31, 2026