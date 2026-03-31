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2026 World Cup: Ghana to spend over $7m to sponsor 800 Black Stars supporters

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:55 - 31 March 2026
Ghanaian fans World Cup: Photo Credit [AP]
Ghana plans to spend over $7m to sponsor 800 fans to the 2026 World Cup, with each supporter costing $9,250, sparking public debate over the expenditure.
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The Government of Ghana is set to spend more than $7 million to sponsor about 800 supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, disclosed that the estimated cost per supporter is $9,250, covering airfare, accommodation, and local transportation throughout the tournament.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Monday, March 30, the Minister explained:

“The cost is quite high, so we are considering not taking more than 800. The Supporters’ Union is large, and we cannot take everyone. Even at the group stage, our calculations show it will cost about $9,250 per person. We are paying for their air tickets, accommodation, and transport,” he said.

Minister for Youth and Sports, Hon. Kofi Adams
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He clarified that beneficiaries of the sponsorship would still bear some expenses, including visa and feeding costs.

“They will have to pay for their visa fees as their contribution, as well as their feeding costs,” he added.

Black Stars

Mr Adams also disclosed that the ministry has turned down several proposals from individuals seeking to secure catering contracts for the supporters during the tournament.

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“A lot of people have approached the ministry looking for a feeding contract, but I have made it clear that we are not doing that,” he stated.

The announcement has since generated mixed reactions on social media, with a section of Ghanaians questioning the justification for the planned expenditure.

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