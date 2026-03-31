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Gov’t recruits 8 residents who helped recover bodies from August 6 helicopter crash into Ghana Armed Forces
Eight (8) residents of Sikaman-Brofoyedu who played a vital role in recovering the bodies of the eight (8) victims of the recent military helicopter crash on August 6 have been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
This was confirmed by the National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.
According to him, the recruitment fulfils the government’s pledge to reward the residents who displayed heroism during the tragic incident. Addressing chiefs and residents in a video shared by Asaase Radio on Facebook, Mr Nketia said:
“Because of the courage these youth displayed during the tragic incident, we promised to reward them for their heroism.”
He added:
“At some point, the military had to rely on the youth to navigate the forest. This is a show of gratitude to them. Brogya Gyenfi has informed me that eight (8) persons have been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.”
The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, as government officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).
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The tragedy claimed the lives of several senior officials, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye.
Three crew members also died: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.
An interdenominational funeral service was held for the victims at Black Star Square, followed by burial at the Military Cemetery on Friday, August 15.
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