Advertisement

Gov’t recruits 8 residents who helped recover bodies from August 6 helicopter crash into Ghana Armed Forces

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:24 - 31 March 2026
Eight (8) Helicopter crash victims
Government recruits eight residents who helped recover bodies from the August 6 helicopter crash into the Ghana Armed Forces, fulfilling a pledge to reward their bravery.
Advertisement

Eight (8) residents of Sikaman-Brofoyedu who played a vital role in recovering the bodies of the eight (8) victims of the recent military helicopter crash on August 6 have been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Advertisement

This was confirmed by the National Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

According to him, the recruitment fulfils the government’s pledge to reward the residents who displayed heroism during the tragic incident. Addressing chiefs and residents in a video shared by Asaase Radio on Facebook, Mr Nketia said:

“Because of the courage these youth displayed during the tragic incident, we promised to reward them for their heroism.”

ALSO READ: First military helicopter arrives in Ghana, 3 more expected

Advertisement
Ghana Military Helicopter Crash (Z-9)

He added:

“At some point, the military had to rely on the youth to navigate the forest. This is a show of gratitude to them. Brogya Gyenfi has informed me that eight (8) persons have been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces.”

The helicopter crash occurred on Wednesday, August 6, as government officials were en route to the launch of the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP).

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 simple ways to reduce spending in Ghana

The tragedy claimed the lives of several senior officials, including Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Dr Samuel Sarpong, and NDC National Vice Chairman Samuel Aboagye.

Funeral of helicopter crash victim. Photo Credit: Ghana Broadcasting Corporation

Three crew members also died: Wing Commander Peter Baafemi Anala, Flight Lieutenant Manaen Twum Ampadu, and Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo-Mensah.

ALSO READ: How to retrieve your SSNIT number in Ghana if you’ve forgotten it

Advertisement

An interdenominational funeral service was held for the victims at Black Star Square, followed by burial at the Military Cemetery on Friday, August 15.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Boateng, Customer Experience & Marketing Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Rita Korley, Strategy, Digital & Data Executive, Old Mutual Ghana
Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa
Entertainment
31.03.2026
Team legal wives supporters donate GH¢130,000 to Akosua Serwaa
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust
News
31.03.2026
IWM 2026: A Women’s Leadership Spotlight on Gifty Mingle, General Manager, Old Mutual Pensions Trust
Otto Addo
Sports
31.03.2026
5 key reasons why Otto Addo was sacked 72 days before the World Cup
President John Mahama
News
31.03.2026
Pres. Mahama slams critics for ‘infantile arguments’ against historic UN slavery resolution