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I almost retired from football - Daniel-Kofi Kyereh reveals after recovering from ACL injury

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 12:02 - 05 May 2026
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
Daniel-Kofi Kyereh
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  • Daniel-Kofi Kyereh admitted he nearly retired from football during his long recovery from an ACL injury suffered in 2022.

  • He spent almost three years out, undergoing surgeries and setbacks before finally returning to full fitness.

  • Kyereh has now resumed action with SC Freiburg II as he continues his comeback.

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Ghanaian midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh has revealed he nearly walked away from football during a prolonged injury recovery, describing the period as one of the most challenging moments of his career.

The 30-year-old has spent close to three years on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in 2022. The setback significantly disrupted his career, with multiple complications delaying his return to full fitness.

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Kyereh underwent his first surgery in February 2023 to repair the ligament damage. However, just as he approached a comeback in 2024, he suffered another setback that required a second operation, extending his absence from competitive football.

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“Retirement Thoughts Came and Went”

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh returns to Training at SC Freiburg after nearly 3-year injury layoff

Speaking to Joy Sports, Kyereh opened up about the mental toll of the long recovery process and admitted that thoughts of retirement occasionally surfaced.

"To be honest, I was fighting against those thoughts (of retirement). The truth is that they came up here and there. Especially in these difficult times of setbacks."

READ ALSO: Arsenal close to winning EPL title after Man City’s late 3-3 draw against Everton

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Despite the challenges, he remained determined not to dwell on those thoughts.

"I was going two steps ahead and one back. Yeah, there were definitely times when it came to my mind, but to be honest, I was not allowing such thoughts beyond a few seconds."

Gradual Return to Football

After a difficult rehabilitation journey, Kyereh returned to partial team training in late 2025 before resuming full training in January 2026.

He has since made his comeback on the pitch, featuring in five matches for SC Freiburg II since regaining full fitness in April 2026.

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READ MORE: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku reacts to Leicester City's relegation, admits disappointment

Kyereh’s return marks a significant milestone after years of setbacks, highlighting his resilience and determination to continue his professional career despite serious injury challenges.

Ghana midfielder Daniel-Kofi Kyereh opens up on injury struggles and admits he considered retirement during nearly three years out.

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