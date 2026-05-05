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Man arrested for allegedly writing BECE for girlfriend

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:06 - 05 May 2026
Man arrested for allegedly writing BECE for girlfriend
Unemployed man George has been arrested for allegedly impersonating his girlfriend to write the 2026 BECE on her behalf.
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  • A young unemployed man, George, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating his girlfriend to sit for her BECE exams.

  • The act was uncovered by exam officials during the ongoing 2026 BECE, leading to his immediate arrest.

  • The incident comes amid rising concerns over exam malpractice, with the Education Minister reporting 178 affected candidates and warning against such practices.

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A video of the dramatic moment has since gone viral as a young unemployed man identified as George has been arrested for allegedly impersonating his girlfriend, Georgina, during the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

According to reports by Crime Check and MetroTV, George allegedly entered the examination hall and attempted to write the papers on behalf of his girlfriend.

The scheme was uncovered when exam officials noticed irregularities and caught him in the act, leading to his immediate arrest.

READ ALSO: Court orders man who allegedly stole police armoured vehicle to undergo mental check-up

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The incident adds to growing concerns about examination malpractice in the country.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has already raised alarm over what he described as an increasing trend of exam malpractice.

He revealed that 178 candidates were affected in the 2026 BECE, with some papers being withheld and others cancelled due to irregularities.

We are particularly concerned about the growing phenomenon of exam malpractice. Last year, it affected about 178 candidates, and several papers were withheld. In some instances, the papers were cancelled, he stated.

READ ALSO: Hunter shoots woman after mistaking her for an animal

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Ahead of the examination, the Minister urged candidates to uphold honesty and integrity, stressing that such values are essential for responsible citizenship and national development.

He also cautioned invigilators to maintain the highest ethical standards during the examination period, warning that any compromise would attract strict sanctions.

He further reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring credible and transparent examinations, calling on all stakeholders to approach the process with seriousness and responsibility.

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