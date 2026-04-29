Advertisement

South African activist, Queen Vee fires back at Ablakwa, criticises Mahama for not ‘fixing’ Ghana (video)

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 13:39 - 29 April 2026
Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama, South African female activist Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee and Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
South African activist Victoria Africa, known as Queen Vee, responds to Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa after a viral confrontation involving a Ghanaian immigrant, criticising Ghana’s leadership and raising concerns about migration and development.
Advertisement

  • South African activist Queen Vee responds to Ablakwa, criticising Ghana’s leadership over development challenges and migration.

  • She says Ghana’s economic struggles are pushing citizens to seek opportunities abroad.

  • Ghana plans to relocate a citizen from South Africa after a viral xenophobic incident.

Advertisement

South African female activist Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, who was captured in a viral video confronting a Ghanaian immigrant, has broken her silence following public backlash.

In another video shared by Reality Street Talk, the activist responded to Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who condemned the viral incident and urged South African authorities to call their citizens to order.

In the interview, Queen Vee criticised the minister and the Ghanaian government, arguing that failures in national development have contributed to increased migration of citizens to South Africa.

ALSO READ: How Ghana and Nigeria helped South Africa with millions of dollars in the fight against apartheid

Advertisement
A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man over their travel documents.
A South African activist, Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, captured in a video confronting a Ghanaian man over their travel documents.

She said:

I've also seen a reaction from most Ghanaian citizens saying they are applauding their Foreign Minister because he is dealing with this matter decisively, and Ghanaian people cannot be touched.

She continued:

The same people who have caused Ghanaians to migrate and come and do nails in a foreign country, today you are applauding them.
Advertisement

ALSO READ: All Ghanaian shops in South Africa’s capital to be closed as locals protest today

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Queen Vee added:

They are the reason why you have left Ghana because your government is failing to create opportunities in your country, but today you are defending them. So, what type of thinking and mindset is this that we see from African people?

ALSO READ: South Africans break into Ghanaian, Nigerian residence, amid Xenophobic attacks (watch)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has announced plans to relocate Ghanaian national Emmanuel Asamoah from South Africa following a xenophobic incident that gained widespread attention online.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the government will fully fund Asamoah’s relocation and resettlement to ensure his safety following the viral attack.

Stay updated with breaking news and exclusive stories from Ghana and beyond. Subscribe to the Pulse Ghana WhatsApp channel for real-time updates straight to your phone.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Captain Planet
Entertainment
29.04.2026
'Only a witch doesn’t like good things' - Captain Planet defends Mahama on recent power outages
Top 10 countries in Africa with the best governments: 2026 rankings
News
29.04.2026
Top 10 countries in Africa with the best governments: 2026 rankings
10 most secure prisons in the world where escape is nearly impossible
Lifestyle
29.04.2026
10 most secure prisons in the world where escape is nearly impossible
Here’s why the Grand Arena was not available for the 2026 TGMAs
Entertainment
29.04.2026
Here’s why the Grand Arena was not available for the 2026 TGMAs
Ghanaian woman loses savings and belongings after fire caused by recent dumsor destroys her home
News
29.04.2026
Ghanaian woman loses savings and belongings after fire caused by recent dumsor destroys her home
South African activist, Queen Vee fires back at Ablakwa, criticises Mahama for not ‘fixing’ Ghana (video)
News
29.04.2026
South African activist, Queen Vee fires back at Ablakwa, criticises Mahama for not ‘fixing’ Ghana (video)