South African activist, Queen Vee fires back at Ablakwa, criticises Mahama for not ‘fixing’ Ghana (video)
South African activist Queen Vee responds to Ablakwa, criticising Ghana’s leadership over development challenges and migration.
She says Ghana’s economic struggles are pushing citizens to seek opportunities abroad.
Ghana plans to relocate a citizen from South Africa after a viral xenophobic incident.
South African female activist Victoria Africa, popularly known as Queen Vee, who was captured in a viral video confronting a Ghanaian immigrant, has broken her silence following public backlash.
In another video shared by Reality Street Talk, the activist responded to Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who condemned the viral incident and urged South African authorities to call their citizens to order.
In the interview, Queen Vee criticised the minister and the Ghanaian government, arguing that failures in national development have contributed to increased migration of citizens to South Africa.
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She said:
I've also seen a reaction from most Ghanaian citizens saying they are applauding their Foreign Minister because he is dealing with this matter decisively, and Ghanaian people cannot be touched.
She continued:
The same people who have caused Ghanaians to migrate and come and do nails in a foreign country, today you are applauding them.
Queen Vee added:
They are the reason why you have left Ghana because your government is failing to create opportunities in your country, but today you are defending them. So, what type of thinking and mindset is this that we see from African people?
Meanwhile, the Government of Ghana has announced plans to relocate Ghanaian national Emmanuel Asamoah from South Africa following a xenophobic incident that gained widespread attention online.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed that the government will fully fund Asamoah’s relocation and resettlement to ensure his safety following the viral attack.
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