Ghana’s most expensive footballers in 2026 are led by Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, as rising stars boost the country’s value in the global transfer market.

Antoine Semenyo leads Ghana’s 2026 transfer market rankings as the most expensive player, valued at around €75 million after his move to Manchester City.

Mohammed Kudus follows closely, with a reported market value of over €55 million after his high-profile transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

Young Ghanaian stars like Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu also feature among the top 5 most valuable players.

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Ghanaian footballers continue to rise in value on the global transfer market, with several stars now commanding huge fees in Europe’s top leagues. According to recent transfer data by Transfermarkt. Ghana now has multiple players valued in the multi-million euro bracket.

Here are the Top 5 most expensive Ghanaian players in 2026 based on current transfer fees and market value estimates:

1. Antoine Semenyo – €75 million

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Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports

Club: Manchester City

Position: Forward



Antoine Semenyo is currently the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in the world after his blockbuster move to Manchester City. His transfer from Bournemouth is reported to be around €72–75 million, making him Ghana’s record signing.

Semenyo’s pace, strength and versatility in attack have made him one of the Premier League’s most valuable forwards.

2. Mohammed Kudus - €55–63 million

Mohammed Kudus

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Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Position: Attacking Midfielder/Winger

Kudus remains one of Ghana’s biggest football exports after his high-value move from West Ham to Tottenham.

His transfer fee is reported in the region of €55–63 million, depending on add-ons.The Ghana international is known for dribbling, creativity and scoring spectacular goals.

3. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – €24 million

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku | Photo via Getty Images

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Club: Leicester City

Position: Winger

The young winger continues to rise in value after impressing in England, featuring for Leicester. Despite Leicester being relegated from the championship, his performances have so far been impressive.

His pace and direct attacking style have made him one of Ghana’s most promising talents.

4. Kamaldeen Sulemana – €18 million

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Club: Atalanta

Position: Winger

Sulemana remains a key attacking threat with strong dribbling ability and speed. Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has spent the season playing for Italian side Atalanta in Serie A, making over 25 appearances with multiple assists.

He joined the Bergamo club on a four-year deal, reuniting with his former manager, though he also navigated early-season injury setbacks

5. Mohammed Salisu – €10 million

Mohammed Salisu

Club: AS Monaco

Position: Defender

Salisu is one of Ghana’s most reliable defenders in Europe. Mohammed Salisu suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a match with AS Monaco in January. Following successful surgery, the Ghanaian defender has been rehabilitating and recently returned to the pitch for light training, aiming to regain full fitness.

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Market data shows that Ghana now has several players valued between €5 million and €75 million, reflecting the country’s growing influence in global football talent exports.