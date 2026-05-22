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Top 5 most expensive Ghanaian players

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:50 - 22 May 2026
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Ghana’s most expensive footballers in 2026 are led by Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, as rising stars boost the country’s value in the global transfer market.
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  • Antoine Semenyo leads Ghana’s 2026 transfer market rankings as the most expensive player, valued at around €75 million after his move to Manchester City.

  • Mohammed Kudus follows closely, with a reported market value of over €55 million after his high-profile transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

  • Young Ghanaian stars like Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Salisu also feature among the top 5 most valuable players.

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Ghanaian footballers continue to rise in value on the global transfer market, with several stars now commanding huge fees in Europe’s top leagues. According to recent transfer data by Transfermarkt. Ghana now has multiple players valued in the multi-million euro bracket.

Here are the Top 5 most expensive Ghanaian players in 2026 based on current transfer fees and market value estimates:

READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

1. Antoine Semenyo – €75 million

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Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports
Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award | Photo via SkySports

Club: Manchester City
Position: Forward

Antoine Semenyo is currently the most expensive Ghanaian footballer in the world after his blockbuster move to Manchester City. His transfer from Bournemouth is reported to be around €72–75 million, making him Ghana’s record signing.

Semenyo’s pace, strength and versatility in attack have made him one of the Premier League’s most valuable forwards.

2. Mohammed Kudus - €55–63 million

Mohammed Kudus
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Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Position: Attacking Midfielder/Winger
Kudus remains one of Ghana’s biggest football exports after his high-value move from West Ham to Tottenham.

His transfer fee is reported in the region of €55–63 million, depending on add-ons.The Ghana international is known for dribbling, creativity and scoring spectacular goals.

READ ALSO: '2010 was a shock to me' - Laryea Kingston opens up on painful 2010 World Cup omission

3. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – €24 million

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku | Photo via Getty Images
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku | Photo via Getty Images
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Club: Leicester City
Position: Winger
The young winger continues to rise in value after impressing in England, featuring for Leicester. Despite Leicester being relegated from the championship, his performances have so far been impressive.

His pace and direct attacking style have made him one of Ghana’s most promising talents.

4. Kamaldeen Sulemana – €18 million

Kamaldeen Sulemana will break records, lead Ghana to World Cup quarter-final - Prophet

Club: Atalanta
Position: Winger
Sulemana remains a key attacking threat with strong dribbling ability and speed. Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana has spent the season playing for Italian side Atalanta in Serie A, making over 25 appearances with multiple assists.

READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo nominated for 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

He joined the Bergamo club on a four-year deal, reuniting with his former manager, though he also navigated early-season injury setbacks

5. Mohammed Salisu – €10 million

Mohammed Salisu
Mohammed Salisu

Club: AS Monaco
Position: Defender
Salisu is one of Ghana’s most reliable defenders in Europe. Mohammed Salisu suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee during a match with AS Monaco in January. Following successful surgery, the Ghanaian defender has been rehabilitating and recently returned to the pitch for light training, aiming to regain full fitness.

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Market data shows that Ghana now has several players valued between €5 million and €75 million, reflecting the country’s growing influence in global football talent exports.

Players like Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Paintsil, and Iñaki Williams also feature among the high-value Ghanaian footballers in Europe.

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