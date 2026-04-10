Ghana Armed Forces gives failed applicants a second chance, urges them to prepare for medical review

Disqualified GAF applicants with treatable conditions may get another chance as authorities announce a free medical review process.

The Ghana Armed Forces has advised applicants who were unsuccessful at the medical stage of the ongoing 2025/2026 recruitment exercise to verify the reasons for their disqualification and prepare for a possible reassessment.

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This update was communicated by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi, in a post shared on Facebook. The announcement follows an intervention by President John Dramani Mahama, who called for an increase in recruitment numbers, thereby opening the door for some previously disqualified candidates to be reconsidered.

He stated;

With regard to the Ghana Armed Forces recruitment for 2025/2026, all prospective recruits who did not pass the medical assessment are advised to check the reason(s) at the medical centre where they were examined

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He further encouraged individuals diagnosed with treatable conditions to seek medical care ahead of the planned review exercise.

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He added;

Additionally, those who had curable medical conditions at that stage are encouraged to seek appropriate treatment, as they may be invited for a reassessment,

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Mr Genfi also emphasised that the review process would be conducted at no cost to applicants.

The medical review will be conducted free of charge,

the statement noted.