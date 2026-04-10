Rev. Lawrence Tetteh under fire over alleged double standards on LGBTQ issues under Mahama
Reverend Lawrence Tetteh has come under scrutiny from sections of the Ghanaian public, with some radio presenters and social media users accusing him of inconsistency in his commentary on national issues.
Critics argue that the televangelist was outspoken during the previous administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo, particularly on matters such as LGBTQ rights, illegal mining (galamsey), and corruption, but has been comparatively quiet under the current leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.
Some have suggested that his earlier activism may have been politically influenced, prompting calls for greater consistency in his public stance.
The renewed debate follows recent remarks by Reverend Tetteh, in which he urged political leaders to approach discussions on LGBTQ-related matters with caution and sensitivity.
He said;
I am appealing to our politicians not to politicise homosexuality. If we are not careful, in our attempt to appear politically correct, we may end up offending people who genuinely care about us. I always say that those who love you should not be hurt. Let us consider the welfare of the people and recognise that not only the religious community, but also traditional authorities, our culture, kings, and chiefs, hold strong views on this matter. We must approach it thoughtfully to avoid a repeat of what happened previously
He also expressed personal goodwill towards President Mahama, highlighting their relationship and offering prayers for his leadership.
He added;
I wish President John Dramani Mahama well. I know him personally and regard him as a close associate, indeed, like an elder brother. I pray that God grants him wisdom and surrounds him with the right people to guide him in leadership. May God protect him, his wife, and his children, and shield him from harm. The climate of fear often placed upon leaders in Africa must come to an end
His comments have since fuelled ongoing public discourse, with some Ghanaians urging him to maintain a consistent voice on national matters regardless of the political administration in power.
Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, the man of God who threatened to protest at the jubilee house should Nana Addo fail sign the anti-LGBTQ bill says, no one should politicize LGBTQ went on to pray for Mahama who said LGBTQ isn’t our nation’s priority.— Gen. Buhari (@Gen_Buhari_) April 9, 2026
Nyame nkoaaa oooo 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/FPpzTplkCg
In Akufo-Addo’s time, you were going to March to the Jubilee House but under John Mahama, you are appealing to politicians not to politicize the issue. May God bless us all pic.twitter.com/B5Ete2otWS— Kojo Arkaifie Junior (@KojoArkaifie) April 9, 2026
Listen to this hypocrite of a man of God. His statement on issues of LGBTQ in;— Fiifi Sage (@_Fiifi_Sage) April 10, 2026
2024 Vs 2025 pic.twitter.com/ghuDsNdm3w
7 months to 2024 election, Rev Lawrence Tetteh organized a rally dubbed “The Nonsense Must Stop”.— Onipa nua 🇬🇭💰❤️ (@mylo_melo) April 10, 2026
He went purely political to speak on LGBTQI, Galamsey and Corruption. I guess all these have ended when his friend Mahama ascended the presidency. https://t.co/RFcNygDh62 pic.twitter.com/YTihfQq7to
i'm really sad as a Ghanaian and Christian after watching this video of Dr. Lawrence Tetteh. I remember quite well how this man of God was so angry, and was moving from one media house to the other threatening to even match to the jubilee house if Galamsey is not stopped under… pic.twitter.com/iXCMunsNkg— 卩乇乇 ㄥ卂ᗪ (@Pee_lad) April 9, 2026