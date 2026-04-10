Rev. Lawrence Tetteh under fire over alleged double standards on LGBTQ issues under Mahama

I am appealing to our politicians not to politicise homosexuality. If we are not careful, in our attempt to appear politically correct, we may end up offending people who genuinely care about us. I always say that those who love you should not be hurt. Let us consider the welfare of the people and recognise that not only the religious community, but also traditional authorities, our culture, kings, and chiefs, hold strong views on this matter. We must approach it thoughtfully to avoid a repeat of what happened previously