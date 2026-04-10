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Rev. Lawrence Tetteh under fire over alleged double standards on LGBTQ issues under Mahama

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 12:30 - 10 April 2026
Dr Lawrence Tetteh
Dr Lawrence Tetteh
Public debate grows as Rev. Lawrence Tetteh is accused of inconsistency while urging politicians not to politicise LGBTQ issues.
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Reverend Lawrence Tetteh has come under scrutiny from sections of the Ghanaian public, with some radio presenters and social media users accusing him of inconsistency in his commentary on national issues.

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Critics argue that the televangelist was outspoken during the previous administration led by Nana Akufo-Addo, particularly on matters such as LGBTQ rights, illegal mining (galamsey), and corruption, but has been comparatively quiet under the current leadership of President John Dramani Mahama.

Some have suggested that his earlier activism may have been politically influenced, prompting calls for greater consistency in his public stance.

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The renewed debate follows recent remarks by Reverend Tetteh, in which he urged political leaders to approach discussions on LGBTQ-related matters with caution and sensitivity.

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He said;

I am appealing to our politicians not to politicise homosexuality. If we are not careful, in our attempt to appear politically correct, we may end up offending people who genuinely care about us. I always say that those who love you should not be hurt. Let us consider the welfare of the people and recognise that not only the religious community, but also traditional authorities, our culture, kings, and chiefs, hold strong views on this matter. We must approach it thoughtfully to avoid a repeat of what happened previously


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He also expressed personal goodwill towards President Mahama, highlighting their relationship and offering prayers for his leadership.

He added;

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I wish President John Dramani Mahama well. I know him personally and regard him as a close associate, indeed, like an elder brother. I pray that God grants him wisdom and surrounds him with the right people to guide him in leadership. May God protect him, his wife, and his children, and shield him from harm. The climate of fear often placed upon leaders in Africa must come to an end

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His comments have since fuelled ongoing public discourse, with some Ghanaians urging him to maintain a consistent voice on national matters regardless of the political administration in power.

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