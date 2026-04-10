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Young lady says she doesn't want children, refuses to be reduced to motherhood (Video)

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:21 - 10 April 2026
“I don’t want to have kids. People might say I’m speaking negatively and that I’ll regret it one day, but I’m ready to say it.”
A young lady has sparked conversation online after boldly stating that she does not want children and does not want motherhood to define her identity.
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A young lady has stired conversation after openly stating that she doesn't want want to have children, saying she does not want motherhood to define who she is.

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She admitted that it took her a long time to confidently express her feelings because she feared being judged.

It took me so long to be able to open my mouth and say that in front of people. You would never catch me saying that, she said.

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According to her, she used to say she would have children if her future husband wanted them, even though that was not what she truly desired.

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I always be like, ‘Oh yeah, if my husband wants kids, I'll have kids.’ I don't want them! And even now when I say it, I still think maybe somebody will judge me, she explained.

She also spoke about the pressure society places on women to have children and be known mainly as mothers. She recalled attending a workplace event where several successful women spoke, but all of them ended up being a wife and mother.

Yesterday at my workplace we had a program and Anita Erskine was there, Gifty Anti, Naa Ashorkor, and two other women. At the end of the day, after everything they had to say, it ended up with, ‘Yeah, I'm a mother. I'm a wife, she recounted.

And it's like, is that all there is? At the end of the day, I am reduced to being a mother. I don’t want to have kids. People might say I’m speaking negatively and that I’ll regret it one day, but I’m ready to say it.

She questioned whether motherhood should remain the primary identity associated with women, regardless of their accomplishments.

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She clarified that she does not hate motherhood and now sees it as a positive thing, even though she does not want children herself.

You know, when I was younger, I had even less positive things to say about motherhood. It is now that I've gotten older that I see motherhood as a good thing, she added.

Her comments have sparked mixed reactions, with some people supporting her right to choose, while others believe motherhood remains an important part of society.

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