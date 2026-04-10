Top 10 best referees in world football

Being a football referee is widely considered one of the toughest assignments in the modern game. It is a role defined by razor-sharp decision-making, high-tempo pressure situations, and virtually no room for error.

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One controversial whistle, a tight offside call, or a penalty decision can quickly swing momentum and spark heated reactions from players, coaches, and supporters. Even elite officials like Pierluigi Collina, who retired in 2005 after setting the benchmark for excellence in refereeing, remain the standard against which today’s referees are measured.

Yet, despite the constant scrutiny from the touchline and the stands, referees remain the backbone of football’s structure.

They are tasked with protecting the flow, fairness, and integrity of the game we often describe as “the beautiful game", even when their decisions place them under the harshest spotlight week after week.

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Recognising their critical role, the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has published its latest global ranking of the best active referees in world football.

The study evaluates officials based on consistency, authority, and performance across domestic leagues and major international competitions.

Below is a breakdown of the top ten referees currently leading the way in 2025, according to the IFFHS rankings.

10 Best Referees in World Football (2025) – IFFHS Rankings

1. Clément Turpin (France)

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Clément Turpin

France’s Clément Turpin tops the ranking, earning recognition for his composure and authority in high-stakes matches. A regular feature in UEFA Champions League fixtures and major international tournaments, Turpin has built a reputation as one of the most reliable referees in modern football. His experience includes officiating a Champions League final and multiple World Cup appearances, underlining his elite status.

2. François Letexier (France)

François Letexier

Another French official, François Letexier, continues to rise rapidly in the refereeing hierarchy. Known for handling high-pressure Ligue 1 matches involving top clubs such as PSG, Lyon, and Monaco, he has also officiated major European fixtures. Having started refereeing at a young age, Letexier has already been trusted with elite assignments, including UEFA Super Cup duties.

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3. Szymon Marciniak (Poland)

Szymon Marciniak to referee UEFA Super Cup ©Domenic Aquilina

Szymon Marciniak remains one of the most respected referees in world football. The Polish official has overseen some of the biggest matches in recent history, including the FIFA World Cup final and UEFA Champions League final. Renowned for his confidence and control in major games, Marciniak continues to be a benchmark for elite officiating.

4. István Kovács (Romania)

István Kovács

Romania’s István Kovács is widely praised for his ability to allow matches to flow while maintaining firm control. With extensive experience in European competitions, he has officiated major UEFA finals, including a Champions League final, further establishing his reputation as a top-tier referee.

5. Michael Oliver (England)

Michael Oliver

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England’s Michael Oliver is among the Premier League’s most respected officials. FIFA-listed since 2012 and part of UEFA’s elite group since 2018, Oliver has overseen numerous domestic finals and Champions League fixtures. He holds the distinction of becoming the youngest referee in Premier League history and continues to operate at the highest level of the game.

6. Felix Zwayer (Germany)

Felix Zwayer

German referee Felix Zwayer has had a complex career but remains highly regarded at the elite level. After returning from a career setback early on, he has gone on to officiate major international tournaments, including UEFA Nations League finals. Today, he is considered a dependable presence in top-tier European football.

7. Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

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Slavko Vinčić

Slovenia’s Slavko Vinčić has steadily risen through the ranks, officiating in some of Europe’s biggest fixtures. His résumé includes the UEFA Champions League final and high-profile domestic derbies across Europe. Vinčić is widely respected for his ability to manage intense, high-pressure matches.

8. Alireza Faghani (Australia)

Alireza Faghani

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Alireza Faghani is one of the most experienced referees in world football. Originally from Iran, he has officiated at multiple FIFA World Cups, including knockout-stage matches. Known for his calmness and authority, Faghani has built a strong international reputation across different confederations.

9. Maurizio Mariani (Italy)

Maurizio Mariani

Italian referee Maurizio Mariani has steadily climbed the ranks since beginning his Serie A career. With experience in domestic cup finals and UEFA competitions, he has established himself as one of Italy’s leading referees. His authoritative style has earned him key assignments in major European fixtures.

10. Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

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Sandro Schärer during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Georgia and Portugal Getty Images