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Mbappe scores as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan in Champions League

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:11 - 08 September 2026
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates after scoring his team s first goal during the UEFA Champions League 2026 27
Mbappé and Federico Valverde scores as Real Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-1 in their Champions League opener to make a winning start to the league phase.
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Real Madrid began their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 2-1 victory over Inter Milan, surviving a late scare from the Italian giants to secure a winning start to the league phase.

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The 15-time European champions took control during a frantic spell in the first half, scoring twice in quick succession after Inter had initially looked dangerous.

Real Madrid opened the scoring through Kylian Mbappé, who finished calmly after Brahim Díaz capitalised on a defensive mistake from Yann Bisseck.

The goal came despite Inter creating several promising opportunities through Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martínez and Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

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Madrid doubled their advantage moments later when Inter goalkeeper Josep Martínez made a costly error.

After receiving a backpass from Benjamin Pavard, Martínez attempted to evade Federico Valverde, only for the Real Madrid midfielder to win possession and roll the ball into an empty net.

Inter struggled to make their chances count, with Curtis Jones hitting the crossbar and Thibaut Courtois producing a crucial save to deny the visitors.

Josep Martínez, however, redeemed himself with a series of outstanding saves.

The Inter goalkeeper twice denied Mbappé and Jude Bellingham before the interval, preventing Real Madrid from extending their lead.

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After the restart, Inter continued to threaten. Martínez again stood firm against Mbappé, while Courtois kept out another effort from Jones.

Thuram also wasted a good opportunity after being picked out by Çalhanoğlu inside the box.

Inter eventually found a way back into the contest with less than 15 minutes remaining.

Lautaro Martínez reached the byline and delivered a dangerous cross, which Carlos Augusto diverted through Ibrahima Konaté's legs and beyond Courtois to make it 2-1.

The goal gave Inter renewed hope of completing a comeback, but Real Madrid managed the closing stages effectively, keeping possession and limiting the visitors' opportunities.

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The victory gives Real Madrid the perfect start to their Champions League campaign, as they begin their pursuit of another European title.

For Inter, the defeat extends their difficult recent Champions League run following their appearance in the 2025 final.

However, their ability to create numerous chances despite the loss will offer manager Cristian Chivu encouragement as he attempts to build a competitive side capable of making another deep run in Europe.

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