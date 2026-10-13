Ayra Starr makes history as first African artiste to headline NFL International Games halftime show

Ayra Starr makes history as first African artiste to headline NFL International Games halftime show

Ayra Starr makes history as first African artiste to headline NFL International Games halftime show

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr has reached a major career milestone after reportedly becoming the first African artiste to headline a halftime show at the NFL International Games.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Ayra Starr reportedly made history by becoming the first African artiste to headline an NFL International Games halftime show during the Philadelphia Eagles versus Jacksonville Jaguars fixture in London on October 11, 2026.

The 24-year-old performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before 61,322 spectators, delivering hits including Rush, Hot Body, Santa and Dangerous, alongside songs from her album Starrgirl.

Ayra Starr described the experience as amazing and expressed gratitude for the opportunity, which she had viewed as a platform to showcase African music and culture to a global audience.

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The 24-year-old singer performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday, October 11, 2026, during the National Football League fixture between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The match attracted 61,322 spectators, who witnessed the performance as Ayra Starr brought African music to one of the world’s biggest sporting platforms.

The Mavin Records artiste delivered an energetic set featuring several of her popular songs, including 'Heaven Baby', 'Santa', 'Dangerous', 'Hot Body' ,Ms Paper' and her internationally recognised hit 'Rush'.

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Some of the tracks featured on 'Starrgirl', her third studio album, released in August 2026. The performance showcased her catalogue to the international audience and further highlighted the growing presence of Afrobeats on major global stages.

Reflecting on the experience after leaving the stage, the singer described the moment as extraordinary.

She said;

It was amazing. I feel like that was another person on the stage. I’m so grateful

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Before the show, Ayra Starr had also spoken about the wider significance of the opportunity, describing it as a chance to showcase African music and culture to audiences around the world.

Her appearance formed part of the NFL’s expanded 2026 International Games programme, which featured halftime entertainment across seven countries on four continents.

The performance also adds to the growing list of African musicians who have appeared at major international sporting and entertainment events.

Davido performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while Rema appeared at the 2023 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Burna Boy headlined the UEFA Champions League final kick-off show in 2023, Yemi Alade performed at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations opening ceremony, and Tems took the stage during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup halftime show.

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Ayra Starr’s latest achievement has drawn attention to the expanding international reach of African music, particularly Afrobeats, as artistes from the continent continue to secure prominent slots at globally recognised events.