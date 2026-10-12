Prophet Kumchacha accuses NDC appointees of neglect despite his support for party

The leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries International, Prophet Kumchacha, has criticised some government appointees of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of ignoring him and others who supported the party before it returned to power.

Prophet Kumchacha has accused some NDC ministers, MPs and government appointees of ignoring his calls despite his support for the party while it was in opposition.

He praised Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku, GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi and NEIP CEO Eric Adjei for helping people who approach them for assistance.

Kumchacha said he had not personally benefited from the NDC government since it returned to power but maintained that he still held President John Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama in high regard.

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Speaking in an interview on Aluta FM, the preacher expressed frustration with ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), senior party officials and chief executives of state institutions who, he claims, have stopped answering or returning his calls.

Kumchacha said he was disappointed by the change in attitude among some NDC figures, particularly those who were more accessible when the party was in opposition.

He said;

Some ministers, MPs, top NDC leaders and state CEOs, when we call you, you should answer our calls. I’m tired. It won’t be long before your remaining two years in office are up. Some people are eating while others are going hungry

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Despite his criticism, the preacher acknowledged some government officials for their willingness to assist people who approach them for help. He specifically commended Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku, GoldBod Chief Executive Officer Sammy Gyamfi and National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) CEO Eric Adjei.

According to Kumchacha, the three officials have demonstrated a readiness to support people who visit their offices with various concerns, sometimes using their personal funds to help those in need.

He contrasted their conduct with that of other appointees who, he alleged, had blocked his contacts, making it difficult for him to reach them.

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The preacher called on NDC officials appointed by President John Dramani Mahama to remain accessible and remember the people who stood by the party before it regained power.

He argued that politicians often become less approachable after securing government positions, despite being readily available to supporters while in opposition.

Kumchacha said;

Politicians do not learn. When they are in opposition, they are very interactive and readily answer your calls, but when they come into power and assume positions, they stop answering their calls

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He added that not everyone who contacts a government official is seeking financial assistance, warning that complaints about the conduct of some NDC appointees were becoming increasingly concerning.

He noted;

These top NDC leaders, especially those President Mahama has appointed to various positions, should learn from this. Not everyone who calls you is asking for money, but the complaints I am receiving about the NDC are very troubling

Kumchacha further disclosed that he had not received any personal benefit from the government since the NDC returned to office.

However, he distinguished his concerns about some party officials from his personal relationship with President Mahama and the First Lady, Lordina Mahama, whom he said he continued to hold in high regard.

He stated;