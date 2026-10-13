Bishop Obinim breaks silence on alleged death threats against estranged wife Florence

Ghanaian pastor Bishop Daniel Obinim has publicly denied allegations that he threatened to kill his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, also known as Queen Florence the Lioness, amid reports of a growing rift between the couple.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has denied threatening to kill his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, also known as Queen Florence the Lioness, insisting during a church service in Tema on 13 October 2026 that he would never harm her.

The pastor also rejected allegations that he threatened to burn Florence and her car, describing the claims circulating on social media as false and pointing to their 22-year relationship and three children.

The denial follows reports that Obinim was taken into police custody after allegedly threatening Florence at her residence. The circumstances surrounding the reported arrest have not been independently established in the information provided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The founder of the International God’s Way Church addressed the allegations during a church service in Tema on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. Footage of his remarks was later shared by Ghanaian entertainment platform GH Page and circulated widely on social media.

In the video, Obinim strongly rejected claims that he intended to harm Florence, insisting that he would never wish death upon the woman with whom he shares three children.

He said;

Whatever Florence does to me in this world, I can never kill her. If I am lying and I have ever prayed for God to kill Florence, let the Holy Spirit reduce my church members to five or two just to spite me

Advertisement

Advertisement

He further maintained that he had never asked God to take his estranged wife's life, adding:

If I ever open my mouth to tell God to kill Florence, let death rather come for me. I will never do that

Obinim also questioned what he would gain from Florence's death, arguing that it would bring additional financial responsibilities, including expenses associated with her burial.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond the alleged death threats, the pastor dismissed claims that he had threatened to set Florence and her vehicle on fire during a recent encounter at her residence.

He blamed social media commentators for spreading what he described as false reports and expressed disbelief that people would make such allegations against him.

He asked;

Some people have created news online that I threatened to burn her and her car. These people are wicked. Aren't you scared of what you are saying?

Obinim also referred to the length of their relationship and their children while challenging the credibility of the allegations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He stated;

That a man who has lived with his wife for 22 years and shares three children with her would carry petrol to go and burn her and her car? I would be a demon or Satan himself to do something like that

The pastor's comments follow reports of a serious confrontation between the estranged couple, which has attracted considerable attention on social media.

On Monday, 12 October 2026, reports circulated that Obinim had been taken into police custody over alleged threats against Florence.

According to the accounts, the incident reportedly occurred at the entrance to Florence's residence after she returned from performing at an event on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

READ MORE: Ayra Starr makes history as first African artiste to headline NFL International Games halftime show

Some reports further claimed that Florence lodged a complaint with the police and was provided with accommodation before Obinim's reported arrest.

However, the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and the reported police action have not been independently established in the information available for this report.

Obinim's public response represents his first direct denial of the allegations in the account provided, as attention remains focused on the couple's reported separation and the developments surrounding their dispute.

Advertisement

Advertisement