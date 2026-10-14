Obinim reveals estranged wife Florence’s alleged GH¢20m divorce demands and properties

Bishop Daniel Obinim has publicly disclosed what he claims are the financial and property demands made by his estranged wife, Florence Obinim, in their ongoing divorce proceedings.

Bishop Daniel Obinim has read out what he claims are his estranged wife Florence Obinim’s demands in their divorce proceedings, including GH¢20 million and ownership of several properties.

The pastor alleged that the requests include their Abroso guesthouse, a property on Nii Kwei Mensah Street, an apartment complex, their Barcelona residence and the International God’s Way Church building in Tema.

Obinim also claimed Florence is seeking GH¢10,000 monthly for medical expenses, alongside additional support for hospitalisation. The alleged demands have not been independently verified, and the court’s final decision remains unknown.

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The founder of the International God’s Way Church made the claims during a church service in Tema on Tuesday, 13 October 2026. Footage of the service, broadcast on OB TV and later shared on TikTok by @babyannn22, showed the pastor holding a document and reading what he described as Florence's requests to his congregation.

According to Obinim, the document lists several financial claims and properties that Florence is allegedly seeking as part of the divorce settlement.

Among the demands he read out was a reported claim for GH¢20 million, alongside ownership of a property at House Number 99 Nii Kwei Mensah Street and an apartment complex.

READ MORE: Bishop Obinim breaks silence on alleged death threats against estranged wife Florence

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He also mentioned the couple's Abroso guesthouse, which was reportedly damaged by fire, as well as their residence in Barcelona, Spain.

Obinim further claimed that the document included a request for a monthly payment of GH¢10,000 to cover Florence's medical expenses should she fall ill.

He also referred to additional financial support allegedly sought to cover hospitalisation costs.

Another claim raised by the pastor concerned the International God's Way Church building in Tema, which he alleged Florence wanted included in the divorce settlement.

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He added that the document contained other requests for relief that could be granted by the court when the proceedings conclude.

While addressing his congregation, Obinim questioned the alleged demands and challenged the basis for some of the requests, including the reported arrangements for separate accommodation.

The disclosure has drawn attention to the financial and property issues surrounding the couple's separation. However, the details were presented through Obinim's account of the document, and the claims have not been independently verified.

The final division of any property or financial support will depend on the divorce proceedings and any eventual decision by the court.

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