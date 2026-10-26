GPL Matchday 8 Round-Up: Medeama, Hearts of Oak lead as Kotoko draws - Results and table

Medeama SC and Hearts of Oak both earned crucial 1-0 victories to stay joint-top with 17 points after Matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League, while Asante Kotoko slipped five points off the pace after a 1-1 draw at AshantiGold.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League title race is gathering momentum after Matchday 8, with Medeama SC and Accra Hearts of Oak sharing the top spot while Asante Kotoko dropped points in a 1-1 draw against AshantiGold.

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Defending champions Medeama returned to winning ways with a narrow victory over Aduana FC, while Hearts of Oak continued their impressive run with a 1-0 win against Basake Holy Stars. The two sides have collected 17 points from eight matches, with Medeama ranked first after scoring more goals.

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, sits eighth with 12 points after failing to secure an away victory against Ashanti Gold. The Porcupine Warriors are now five points behind the league leaders as the competition intensifies.

Here is a look at the key results, talking points, and league table after Matchday 8.

Hearts of Oak extends a winning run

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🎬 HIGHLIGHTS! 🌳 We fought, we conquered, and we got the job done! 💪🏽 Relive the moments from our victory over @BasakeHolyStars #AHOSC #Phobia4Life #NeverSayDie https://t.co/NXZVJ0eP03 — Phooobia! - #WeNeverSayDie 🏅🏆 (@HeartsOfOakGH) October 24, 2026

Martin Karikari produced a moment of brilliance to hand Hearts of Oak a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Basake Holy Stars at the University of Ghana Stadium on Friday.

Karikari’s superb volley proved decisive in a closely contested encounter, extending the Phobians’ winning streak to three matches following earlier victories over FC Port City and Vision FC.

The result moved Hearts to 17 points, level with Medeama at the top of the table. With only two goals conceded in eight matches, Hearts have also demonstrated impressive defensive resilience.

Medeama returns to winning ways

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Ghana Premier League Highlights: Medeama SC vs Aduana FC | 1- 0 | #MedeamaAduana #GPL https://t.co/aEPjlKkky1 — Medeama SC (@MedeamaSC) October 25, 2026

Medeama SC responded to their first defeat of the season with a 1-0 victory over Aduana FC at the TnA Stadium on Sunday.

Nana Kofi Babil scored the decisive goal in the 81st minute, breaking the deadlock after both teams had struggled to find a breakthrough in the first half.

The victory lifted the defending champions back to the top of the standings with 17 points. Medeama and Hearts have identical goal differences of +7, but Medeama leads on goals scored, with 14 compared with Hearts’ nine.

The result was an important response from Medeama after their 2-1 defeat to FC Samartex, keeping their title defence firmly on track.

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Asante Kotoko held by AshantiGold

Thank you for your support at Len Clay 👏 #Ashgold04Kotoko https://t.co/b0qu3u83iT — Asante Kotoko SC - 2X CAF CL Winners🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 25, 2026

Asante Kotoko were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against AshantiGold at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Samuel Fosu Boateng gave the hosts the lead in the 41st minute before Patrick Asiedu equalized in the 65th minute to earn Kotoko a point.

Interim coach Hamza Obeng expressed disappointment with the result, insisting that his side’s performance deserved more than a draw.

The point leaves Kotoko eighth on 12 points, five behind Medeama and Hearts of Oak. The Porcupine Warriors will need greater consistency if they are to close the gap on their rivals.

Match Result Hearts of Oak vs Basake Holy Stars 1-0 AshantiGold vs Asante Kotoko 1-1 Bechem United vs Debibi United 3-0 Berekum Chelsea vs FC Samartex 0-0 Bibiani Gold Stars vs Heart of Lions 2-1 Dreams FC vs Vision FC 1-3 Karela United vs FC Port City 1-3 Medeama SC vs Aduana FC 1-0 Young Apostles vs Swedru All Blacks 1-2

Ghana Premier League table after Matchday 8

Pos. Club MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Medeama SC 8 5 2 1 14 7 +7 17 2 Hearts of Oak 8 5 2 1 9 2 +7 17 3 FC Samartex 8 4 3 1 9 5 +4 15 4 FC Port City 8 4 2 2 11 7 +4 14 5 Swedru All Blacks 8 4 2 2 8 5 +3 14 6 Bechem United 8 4 1 3 11 9 +2 13 7 Aduana FC 8 4 1 3 7 5 +2 13 8 Asante Kotoko 8 3 3 2 9 9 0 12 9 Basake Holy Stars 8 4 0 4 5 8 -3 12 10 AshantiGold 8 3 2 3 10 9 +1 11 11 Berekum Chelsea 8 3 2 3 10 9 +1 11 12 Bibiani Gold Stars 8 3 1 4 8 9 -1 10 13 Vision FC 8 2 3 3 11 11 0 9 14 Karela United 8 3 0 5 8 11 -3 9 15 Heart of Lions 8 2 2 4 8 12 -4 8 16 Debibi United 8 2 1 5 7 12 -5 7 17 Young Apostles 8 2 0 6 5 13 -8 6 18 Dreams FC 8 0 3 5 7 14 -7 3

What Matchday 8 means for the title race

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Medeama and Hearts of Oak remain the teams to catch after both secured important victories. Their identical records of five wins, two draws, and one defeat underline how closely matched the two sides have been during the opening eight rounds.

Samartex remains within reach in third place with 15 points, while FC Port City and Swedru All Blacks have 14 points each. Asante Kotoko, however, has work to do after dropping points in Obuasi.