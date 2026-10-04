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Bawumia congratulates John Boadu, newly elected NPP national executives

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:08 - 04 October 2026
Former Vice President and 2028 Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Former Vice President and 2028 Presidential Candidate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia congratulates John Boadu and newly elected NPP national executives in Kumasi, calling for unity ahead of the 2028 presidential campaign.
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  • Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated John Boadu and the newly elected NPP national executives after Saturday’s elections in Kumasi.

  • He expects the new leadership to begin preparations for the NPP’s 2028 presidential campaign.

  • Bawumia has pledged to support the new leadership in building an inclusive party that harnesses the talents of all members.

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New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated John Boadu and the newly elected national executives of the party following the successful national elections held in Kumasi.

READ ALSO: NPP changes party leadership structure, makes flagbearer party leader- Here are the key changes to the party’s constitution

The elections, held on Saturday, October 3, marked the completion of the party’s reorganisation ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

In a statement on Sunday, October 4, Dr Bawumia described the election as peaceful and transparent, saying the outcome reflected the wishes of NPP delegates.

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He expressed confidence that the newly elected executives, led by John Boadu, will begin preparations to position the party for the 2028 elections.

READ ALSO: Freddie Blay alleges Mahama ordered demolition of son’s Polo Beach Club

Dr Bawumia also pledged his support to the new leadership as they work to build an inclusive party and harness the talents and strengths of its members.

He stressed that no talent should be left out of the party’s efforts towards the 2028 campaign, regardless of whether members have experienced victory or defeat in previous contests.

“The expectation of the rank and file of the party is that the John Boadu-led National Executives will commence the process of preparing the party for the election in 2028,” the statement said.

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READ ALSO: Hawa Koomson pledges pepper spray for NPP women if elected (Video)

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