Mobile money vendor shoots suspected armed robber dead during failed robbery attempt in Lashibi

Police recovered GH¢140,000 and an AK-47 assault rifle following a violent robbery attack on a mobile money vendor

Police recovered GH¢140,000 and an AK-47 assault rifle following a violent robbery attack on a mobile money vendor

Police in Lashibi have recovered GH¢140,000 and an AK-47 assault rifle following a violent robbery attack on a mobile money vendor. One suspect was killed during a shootout while another escaped.

Police in Lashibi have recovered GH¢140,000 and an AK-47 assault rifle following a violent robbery attack on a mobile money vendor.

One suspect was killed during a shootout while another escaped.

The Ghana Police Service is pursuing the fleeing suspect as investigations continue.

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The Sakumono District Police Command have recovered GH¢140,000 and an AK-47 assault rifle after a violent robbery attack on a mobile money vendor at Lashibi on 3 July 2026.

According to preliminary findings, the victim was returning home after work when two armed men on a motorbike attacked him.

The suspects reportedly fired at his vehicle, damaging the right rear tyre and shattering the front windscreen before seizing a bag containing GH¢140,000.

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Police say the situation escalated when the attackers attempted to flee the scene with the stolen money. During the escape, the victim allegedly fired back, leading to a shootout.

One of the suspects was shot and died on the spot, while the second suspect managed to escape on a motorbike.

The abandoned bag containing the stolen cash was later recovered intact by officers. The victim escaped the incident without sustaining any injuries.

A search conducted on the deceased suspect led to the discovery of an AK-47 rifle, two magazines loaded with 55 rounds of live ammunition, and an additional 11 rounds.

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Officers also retrieved GH¢3,000 in cash, a Samsung mobile phone, and an identification card bearing the name Innocent Elemuwa Akachukeu, aged 46. Five spent AK-47 shells and two spent pistol shells were also collected from the scene.

The body of the deceased suspect has been deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra for preservation, autopsy, and identification. Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for the fleeing accomplice.

The case has since been taken over by the Accra Regional Police Command as investigations continue.