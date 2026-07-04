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Ghanaian man declared wanted in UK after allegedly killing his 7-month old daughter in a car crash

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 13:18 - 04 July 2026
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Emmanuel Sakyi, a 31-year-old
Thames Valley Police are searching for Ghanaian national Emmanuel Sakyi after he was sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter by dangerous driving and failing to appear in court.
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  • Thames Valley Police have launched a public appeal to locate Ghanaian national Emmanuel Sakyi after he failed to appear in court.

  • Sakyi was sentenced to 15 years in prison for causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter through dangerous driving in a 2022 crash.

  • Police say Sakyi fled the crash scene after driving while more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink-driving limit and are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

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Police in the United Kingdom are appealing to the public to help locate Emmanuel Sakyi, a 31-year-old man who has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted of causing the death of his seven-month-old daughter through dangerous driving.

READ ALSO: Fuel tanker driver and his pregnant wife murdered by alleged soldier; police launch manhunt

According to a statement from Thames Valley Police, Sakyi was convicted after a trial held in his absence at Aylesbury Crown Court, having failed to appear in court.

Police said the fatal incident happened on December 4, 2022, when Sakyi was driving a grey Peugeot 508 on the wrong side of a road in Milton Keynes and was more than two-and-a-half times the legal drink-driving limit when his vehicle collided head-on with a green Fiat 500 between the Bond Avenue and Fenny Lock roundabouts.

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The collision claimed the life of Sakyi's 7-month-old daughter, Emmanuela, who was in the car.

READ ALSO: Dada Joe Remix pleads guilty in $4.4m US romance fraud case, agrees to repay victims

According to police, the baby suffered fatal injuries because she was not properly secured in an appropriate child seat.

Police also said Sakyi fled the crash scene on foot. Following court proceedings, a jury unanimously found him guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.

The court sentenced him to 15 years' imprisonment, but Sakyi remains at large after failing to attend his trial.

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In its latest appeal, Thames Valley Police urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

READ ALSO: Accra High Court throws out Abu Trica’s application to stop his extradition to the U.S.

Police described Sakyi as a Black man of medium build with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches (160 cm) tall.

Anyone who has information that could help locate him is being urged to contact Thames Valley Police immediately.

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