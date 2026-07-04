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Adwoa Safo denies attempting to hijack late father's wealth, insists she is carrying out his directive

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 15:17 - 04 July 2026
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Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo says the ongoing Kristo Asafo Mission dispute is not about church leadership or inheritance but about implementing the final directives and constitutional amendments left by her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.
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Former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has dismissed claims that the ongoing dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission is driven by a desire to take over the church or gain control of her late father's estate.

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In a statement released on Friday, July 3, 2026, following what she described as an assassination attempt on her life on June 21, the former lawmaker said the public had misunderstood the real issues surrounding the disagreement.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian man declared wanted in UK after allegedly killing his 7-month old daughter in a car crash

According to Sarah Adwoa Safo, the controversy has nothing to do with personal ambition or inheritance.

The matter at hand is neither about any aspiration on my part to lead the Kristo Asafo Church, nor does it concern a dispute over church property or, for that matter, inheritance, she said.
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She stressed that throughout her life she has not depended on her late father's wealth and has instead built her own path through hard work and personal values.

I have never sought to draw wealth or personal gain from my late father’s estate or properties, but have for many years, even before the passing of our dear dad, chosen to walk a path defined by integrity, contentment, independence and self-determined effort, she said.

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Ms Safo explained that the disagreement is centred on changes her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, made to the Kristo Asafo Church's constitution in 2024.

She said those amendments removed Israel Kwadwo Safo as leader of the church and later installed her as head of the Kantanka family in February 2025.

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According to her, her father personally instructed her before his death to ensure those constitutional changes were respected and implemented.

On his death bed, my dad instructed me to ensure that this provision was expressly upheld, and I consider it my duty and responsibility to honour that directive as his first child, she said.

READ ALSO: Adwoa Safo injured in alleged shooting by unknown gunmen near family residence

The former MP also rejected suggestions that Apostle Kwadwo Safo died without leaving instructions on the administration of his estate.

She maintained that her father left behind a valid will outlining how his assets and inheritance should be managed after his death.

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“It is also important to state clearly that my dad did not die intestate. He left a valid Will, which I believe sets out definitive provisions for the administration of his estate, including his properties and inheritance, all of which will be properly addressed and given effect upon the formal reading and execution of same, she said.

Sarah Adwoa Safo concluded by saying her priority is to ensure that justice is done for her late father, her family and the Kristo Asafo Church, while remaining committed to carrying out what she described as his final wishes.  

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