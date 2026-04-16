Ghanaian Pastor, 14 others arrested in Canada over alleged fraud scheme | Photo via https://www.occrp.org/

Ghanaian Pastor, 14 others arrested in Canada over alleged fraud scheme | Photo via https://www.occrp.org/

A Ghanaian pastor and 14 other individuals have been arrested in Vaughan following a wide-ranging fraud investigation linked to the alleged misuse of funds intended to support vulnerable residents under Canada’s Homeless Prevention Program (HPP).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The arrests were made after a year-long investigation by York Regional Police, which uncovered what authorities describe as a coordinated scheme targeting emergency housing support designed for individuals at risk of homelessness.

The suspects include Isaac Oppong, 38, Richard Owusu, 27, and Christiana Oppong, 41, all residents of Vaughan in the York Region. Twelve additional suspects, who are not Ghanaian nationals, were also taken into custody as part of the operation.

MUST READ: Ghanaian man gets 16 years jail term for killing deaf woman in UK

All 15 suspects have been formally charged with multiple offences, including fraud, identity fraud, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of property obtained by crime, false pretence, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alleged exploitation of housing support programme

The investigation, known as Project Great One, focused on alleged abuse of the Homeless Prevention Program (HPP), a social assistance initiative designed to provide emergency housing support, rent assistance, and shelter for individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Authorities stated that the programme plays a crucial role in supporting individuals who may not qualify for other forms of social assistance, making its integrity essential to public welfare systems.

Between January and December 2024, investigators identified multiple applications submitted to the programme that contained falsified or misleading information. Authorities estimate that approximately $99,600 was fraudulently obtained through the scheme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What initially appeared to be isolated discrepancies later developed into what investigators believe was an organised and coordinated network operating over an extended period.

Large-scale police operation

Working alongside regional officials, the Financial Crimes Unit executed search warrants at 12 residential properties and 10 vehicles as part of the extensive probe.

Police believe the operation was carefully organised and sustained, involving multiple individuals collaborating to exploit vulnerabilities within the system.

Investigators have identified Isaac Oppong, a resident of Vaughan, as the principal suspect in the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pastor at the centre of allegations

Oppong, who served as a pastor at Miracle Arena for All Nations between 2018 and 2025, is alleged to have used his position of trust to recruit others into the scheme and facilitate the alleged fraud.

The case has drawn significant attention within both local and religious communities due to the nature of the allegations and the vulnerable population affected.

Impact on vulnerable residents

Authorities emphasised that the funds in question were intended to provide essential emergency housing assistance, including rent support and temporary shelter for individuals facing housing insecurity.

READ MORE: GFA distributes FIFA forward vehicles to boost football development across Ghana

Speaking on the broader implications of the case, governance and public accountability commentator Stephen Armah Quaye noted that incidents of this nature, if proven, highlight critical weaknesses in oversight mechanisms within social protection systems. Stephen Armah Quaye further stressed that such cases risk eroding public confidence in welfare programmes designed to support society’s most vulnerable.

Investigations ongoing

Police confirmed that investigations remain active, with the possibility of additional suspects or victims being identified as enquiries continue.

The York Regional Police have appealed to the public for any information that could assist in determining the full scope of the alleged operation.

Advertisement

Advertisement