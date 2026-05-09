Black Stars Coach Carlos Queiroz sends passionate message to Ghanaians with 40 days to 2026 World Cup

Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz sends an emotional message to Ghanaians ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, urging discipline, focus and unity.

Carlos Queiroz has sent a passionate message to Ghanaians with 40 days remaining before the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Ghana national football team coach called for “absolute focus, maximum discipline and total sacrifice” ahead of the tournament.

Queiroz is preparing Ghana for a tough World Cup group featuring England, Croatia and Panama as the Black Stars target a strong campaign.

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Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has delivered a passionate message to Ghanaians with just 40 days left before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, calling for unity, discipline and sacrifice ahead of the tournament.

In a strongly-worded statement shared on social media ahead of Ghana’s preparations, the veteran Portuguese tactician urged players and supporters to remain fully focused as the country gears up for its fifth World Cup appearance.

“40 days to honour the pride, passion, and dreams of Ghana,” Queiroz wrote.

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Absolute focus. Maximum discipline. Total sacrifice. No distractions. No excuses. Only commitment to excellence.

The former Real Madrid and Portugal national football team coach added:

Greatness is a team united on and off the pitch by discipline, sacrifice, and the relentless execution of every small detail together. Time to rise for Ghana.

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The message is seen amongst Ghanaian football fans as an attempt to rebuild confidence and belief around the national team following a difficult period.

Queiroz was appointed head coach of the Black Stars in April after the dismissal of Otto Addo. The Ghana Football Association said the experienced manager was brought in to guide the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 73-year-old will be coaching at his fifth World Cup tournament, having previously managed Portugal and Iran on football’s biggest stage.

Ghana have been drawn in a difficult Group L alongside England national football team, Croatia national football team and Panama national football team.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz names 23 players for the international friendly against Mexico

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The Black Stars will open their campaign against Panama before facing England in one of the most anticipated group-stage fixtures of the tournament.

Queiroz’s appointment came after Ghana endured a disappointing run under Otto Addo, including failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and a series of poor friendly results.