Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo dies after battling kidney cancer

Reports circulating in Nigerian media claim Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has allegedly died following a reported battle with kidney cancer. However, no official confirmation has yet been released by his family or management.

Reports from sections of the Nigerian media claim Alex Ekubo has allegedly died after reportedly battling severe kidney-related complications.

BroadwayTV alleged the actor was placed on life support before supposedly passing away on Tuesday, although no official confirmation has been issued.

Fans became increasingly concerned after the Nollywood star reportedly disappeared from social media, with his last known post dating back to December 2024.

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Reports circulating across sections of the Nigerian media have claimed that Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo has allegedly died following a reported battle with a serious kidney-related illness.

According to reports published by BroadwayTV, the actor was said to have been rushed to hospital on Monday after his condition reportedly deteriorated. The publication further alleged that he was later placed on life support before supposedly passing away on Tuesday afternoon.

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The reports also claimed that the actor had been struggling with severe kidney complications, with some sources suggesting the illness was linked to kidney cancer. However, as of the time of publication, there has been no official confirmation from his family, management team, or medical authorities regarding the claims.

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Nollywood actor Alex Ekubo

Speculation surrounding the actor’s health had reportedly intensified in recent months after fans noticed his prolonged absence from social media. According to checks referenced by Nigerian blogs, Alex Ekubo’s last public post online was allegedly made on 30 December 2024, triggering concern among followers.

Despite the growing rumours, the reports remain unverified, and no formal statement has been released to confirm the actor’s condition or alleged passing.