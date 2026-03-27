Top 10 most expensive areas to live in Accra right now

This article highlights 10 of the most expensive areas to live in Accra, exploring what makes each neighbourhood stand out.

Accra, the vibrant capital of Ghana, is known for its fast-paced growth, modern developments, and diverse residential communities. As the city expands, certain neighbourhoods have emerged as prime locations for luxury living, offering high-end homes, gated estates, and easy access to major business and lifestyle hubs.

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These areas are often associated with higher rental prices and property values, attracting expatriates, professionals, and affluent residents seeking comfort, security, and convenience.

1. East Legon

East Legon

East Legon remains one of the most sought-after residential areas in Accra. The neighbourhood is known for luxury homes, gated communities, and proximity to top schools, restaurants, and shopping centres. Rent prices are typically high due to the area's popularity among business executives and expatriates. Its closeness to the Kotoka International Airport and major roads also adds to its appeal.

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Key Features:

Luxury houses and apartments

Popular restaurants and malls

Proximity to universities and international schools

Strong security presence

2. Cantonments

Cantonments

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Cantonments is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in Accra. The area houses diplomatic missions, embassies, and high-profile residences. Its well-planned layout, greenery, and security make it attractive to expatriates and government officials.

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Key Features: Embassies and diplomatic residences

High-security environment

Modern apartment complexes

Premium rental prices

3. Airport Residential Area

Airport Residential Area

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The Airport Residential Area is known for its modern apartment blocks, hotels, and office complexes. It attracts professionals due to its closeness to the airport and major commercial hubs.

Key Features: Luxury apartments and hotels

Proximity to Kotoka International Airport

Access to banks, restaurants, and offices

High demand for rental properties

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4. Labone

Labone

Labone combines residential comfort with commercial convenience. The area is popular among professionals and expatriates because of its central location and accessibility to Osu and Cantonments.

Key Features: Central location

Modern residential buildings

Access to nightlife and dining spots

Well-developed infrastructure

5. Osu

Osu is known for its vibrant lifestyle and commercial activities. While it is busy, it remains one of the most expensive areas due to its central location and high demand for both residential and commercial spaces.

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Key Features: Active nightlife and entertainment

Popular tourist destination

High property demand

Mixed residential and commercial use

6. Dzorwulu

Dzorwulu

Dzorwulu has grown into a premium residential and business hub. The area features modern houses and apartments and is home to several corporate offices and international institutions.

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Key Features: Corporate offices and embassies nearby

Modern housing developments

Strategic central location

High rental costs

7. Adjiriganor

Adjiriganor

Adjiriganor, located near East Legon, has rapidly developed into a luxury residential area. It features gated estates and newly built houses that attract affluent residents.

Key Features: Expanding residential estates

Modern homes

Peaceful environment

Increasing property values

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8. Spintex

Spintex

Spintex Road and its surrounding communities have become major residential hotspots due to the presence of large estates and improved road networks.

Key Features: Large residential estates

Shopping malls and businesses

Growing infrastructure

High rental demand

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9. Trasacco

Trasacco

Trasacco is one of the most exclusive residential communities in Accra. Known for luxury villas and strict security, the area attracts high-income earners and expatriates.

Key Features: Gated luxury estates

Top-tier security

Premium villas

High-end lifestyle environment

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10. Ridge

Ridge

Ridge, including North Ridge and West Ridge, is a prestigious neighbourhood with government offices, embassies, and high-end residences.

Key Features: Government and diplomatic presence

Well-planned roads

Secure environment

Premium housing options

Accra’s most expensive neighbourhoods continue to attract residents seeking comfort, security, and convenience. With ongoing urban development and increasing demand for luxury housing, rental prices in these areas are expected to remain high.