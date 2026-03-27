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Top 10 most expensive areas to live in Accra right now
Accra, the vibrant capital of Ghana, is known for its fast-paced growth, modern developments, and diverse residential communities. As the city expands, certain neighbourhoods have emerged as prime locations for luxury living, offering high-end homes, gated estates, and easy access to major business and lifestyle hubs.
These areas are often associated with higher rental prices and property values, attracting expatriates, professionals, and affluent residents seeking comfort, security, and convenience.
1. East Legon
East Legon remains one of the most sought-after residential areas in Accra. The neighbourhood is known for luxury homes, gated communities, and proximity to top schools, restaurants, and shopping centres. Rent prices are typically high due to the area's popularity among business executives and expatriates. Its closeness to the Kotoka International Airport and major roads also adds to its appeal.
Key Features:
Luxury houses and apartments
Popular restaurants and malls
Proximity to universities and international schools
Strong security presence
2. Cantonments
Cantonments is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods in Accra. The area houses diplomatic missions, embassies, and high-profile residences. Its well-planned layout, greenery, and security make it attractive to expatriates and government officials.
Key Features:
Embassies and diplomatic residences
High-security environment
Modern apartment complexes
Premium rental prices
3. Airport Residential Area
The Airport Residential Area is known for its modern apartment blocks, hotels, and office complexes. It attracts professionals due to its closeness to the airport and major commercial hubs.
Key Features:
Luxury apartments and hotels
Proximity to Kotoka International Airport
Access to banks, restaurants, and offices
High demand for rental properties
4. Labone
Labone combines residential comfort with commercial convenience. The area is popular among professionals and expatriates because of its central location and accessibility to Osu and Cantonments.
Key Features:
Central location
Modern residential buildings
Access to nightlife and dining spots
Well-developed infrastructure
5. Osu
Osu is known for its vibrant lifestyle and commercial activities. While it is busy, it remains one of the most expensive areas due to its central location and high demand for both residential and commercial spaces.
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Key Features:
Active nightlife and entertainment
Popular tourist destination
High property demand
Mixed residential and commercial use
6. Dzorwulu
Dzorwulu has grown into a premium residential and business hub. The area features modern houses and apartments and is home to several corporate offices and international institutions.
Key Features:
Corporate offices and embassies nearby
Modern housing developments
Strategic central location
High rental costs
7. Adjiriganor
Adjiriganor, located near East Legon, has rapidly developed into a luxury residential area. It features gated estates and newly built houses that attract affluent residents.
Key Features:
Expanding residential estates
Modern homes
Peaceful environment
Increasing property values
8. Spintex
Spintex Road and its surrounding communities have become major residential hotspots due to the presence of large estates and improved road networks.
Key Features:
Large residential estates
Shopping malls and businesses
Growing infrastructure
High rental demand
9. Trasacco
Trasacco is one of the most exclusive residential communities in Accra. Known for luxury villas and strict security, the area attracts high-income earners and expatriates.
Key Features:
Gated luxury estates
Top-tier security
Premium villas
High-end lifestyle environment
10. Ridge
Ridge, including North Ridge and West Ridge, is a prestigious neighbourhood with government offices, embassies, and high-end residences.
Key Features:
Government and diplomatic presence
Well-planned roads
Secure environment
Premium housing options
Accra’s most expensive neighbourhoods continue to attract residents seeking comfort, security, and convenience. With ongoing urban development and increasing demand for luxury housing, rental prices in these areas are expected to remain high.
For many residents, living in these neighbourhoods offers not just accommodation but a lifestyle defined by accessibility, prestige, and modern living.
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