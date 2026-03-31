Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
8 African countries with the highest number of official public holidays
Public holidays play an important role in marking national milestones, cultural traditions and religious celebrations. Across Africa, some countries observe a relatively high number of officially declared public holidays each year.
These are statutory national holidays recognised by governments, although the exact number may change slightly depending on movable religious dates such as Eid celebrations.
Here are eight African countries with some of the highest numbers of official public holidays annually.
1. Madagascar — Around 19 Public Holidays
Madagascar is often cited as one of the African countries with the highest number of official public holidays.
These holidays reflect the country’s blend of Christian traditions, historical commemorations and national celebrations, giving citizens several officially recognised days off each year.
2. Uganda — Around 19 Public Holidays
Uganda also records a high number of official public holidays annually. Its holiday calendar includes independence-related celebrations, national remembrance days and major Christian and Muslim religious observances.
3. Tanzania — About 18 Public Holidays
Tanzania typically observes about 18 statutory public holidays. Notable celebrations include national days such as Union Day and Independence Day, alongside widely observed Islamic and Christian festivals.
READ ALSO: Here’s why you walk into a room and forget why you entered — a sign the brain is functioning efficiently
4. Morocco — Around 16 Public Holidays
Morocco records roughly 16 statutory public holidays each year. These include Islamic religious festivals, national celebrations and historic commemorations that reflect the country’s cultural heritage.
5. Mauritius — Around 15–16 Public Holidays
Mauritius has a diverse public holiday calendar due to its multicultural population.
Holidays include Christian, Hindu and Muslim celebrations, as well as national events that recognise the country’s diverse heritage.
6. Zambia — Around 14–15 Public Holidays
7. Rwanda — Around 14 Public Holidays
Rwanda usually observes about 14 official public holidays each year.
Many of these holidays focus on national unity, remembrance and historical milestones.
8. Ghana — Around 13 Public Holidays
Ghana has approximately 13 officially recognised public holidays annually.
These include Independence Day, Founders’ Day, Farmers’ Day, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, as well as religious celebrations such as Easter, Eid, and Christmas.
READ ALSO: The 5 spiritual significance of a Ghost Mantis: Here’s what this mysterious insect symbolises
9. Nigeria - Around 13 Public Holidays
Nigeria has about 13 official public holidays annually. These holidays include national celebrations as well as major Christian and Muslim observances that reflect the country’s religious diversity.
Note:
The number of public holidays listed refers strictly to statutory national holidays declared by governments. Observances are not counted in these figures because they are typically recognised symbolically and do not always provide a day off work.
The exact number of public holidays in these countries may vary slightly from year to year due to movable religious dates, such as Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, or special government declarations. However, these countries consistently record comparatively high numbers of officially mandated public holidays.
-
-
Lifestyle 01.03.2016Meet the fastest hypercar ever!
-
Lifestyle 16.02.2016Automaker makes "Model S for Kids"
-
Lifestyle 10.11.20152 ways to catch and marry a rich man
-
-
Lifestyle 01.10.2015Check out this super car's first drive
-
-
-