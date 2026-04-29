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GFA confirms dates for 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 09:45 - 29 April 2026
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially announced the schedule for the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season, outlining key dates for the upcoming campaign.

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According to the FA’s approved football calendar, the new season will kick off over the weekend of September 4–7, 2026, and is set to conclude between May 28 and 31, 2027.

The GFA confirmed that the structure of the competition will remain the same as previous seasons.

Most league matches will continue to be played on weekends, while midweek fixtures will only be used for outstanding or rescheduled games.

The association says it is committed to ensuring the smooth and efficient execution of the football calendar throughout the season.

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Officials also believe that releasing the schedule early will help clubs, organisers, and all stakeholders better prepare ahead of the new campaign.

The GFA emphasised that the early publication of the season calendar is aimed at improving coordination across all levels of Ghana football, allowing teams and partners to plan effectively.

2026/27 Ghana Premier League schedules
2026/27 Ghana Premier League schedules
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