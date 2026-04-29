CAS sets May 7 to decide Senegal, Morocco AFCON 2025 title dispute
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially fixed May 7 as the key hearing date in the high-profile dispute over the final outcome of the AFCON 2025 tournament.
The case is expected to determine whether Morocco will remain champions or if the current ruling could be overturned after legal challenges to the final result.
Morocco Ready to Defend AFCON 2025 Title
Morocco is reportedly preparing a strong legal defence ahead of the hearing, insisting that the earlier decision which awarded them the title was fully in line with tournament regulations.
Sources close to the Moroccan camp say their legal team is confident the verdict will be upheld, citing match evidence, official reports, and documents previously submitted during earlier reviews.
If successful, Morocco will officially retain the AFCON 2025 crown.
Challengers Seek Review of Final Result
The opposing side is expected to argue that procedural irregularities and possible breaches of competition rules affected the outcome of the final.
Their appeal to CAS forms part of efforts to have the result re-examined and potentially changed.
The hearing has generated huge interest across African football, with fans and analysts divided over the controversy.
While a final decision may not be announced on the same day, the May 7 session is seen as the most decisive stage in resolving one of the biggest legal battles in recent African football history.
Both parties will present final submissions before a panel of arbitrators, who will then deliberate before issuing a ruling.
With the fate of AFCON 2025 hanging in the balance, attention now turns to Lausanne, Switzerland, where the hearing will take place.
The decision is expected to bring long-awaited closure and officially confirm who will be recognised as Africa’s champions.
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