CAS sets May 7 to decide Senegal, Morocco AFCON 2025 title dispute

Senegal and Morocco players scuffle after a controversial penalty award in the Africa Cup of Nations final, © Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

Senegal and Morocco players scuffle after a controversial penalty award in the Africa Cup of Nations final, © Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially fixed May 7 as the key hearing date in the high-profile dispute over the final outcome of the AFCON 2025 tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case is expected to determine whether Morocco will remain champions or if the current ruling could be overturned after legal challenges to the final result.

Morocco Ready to Defend AFCON 2025 Title

Morocco male national team

Morocco is reportedly preparing a strong legal defence ahead of the hearing, insisting that the earlier decision which awarded them the title was fully in line with tournament regulations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sources close to the Moroccan camp say their legal team is confident the verdict will be upheld, citing match evidence, official reports, and documents previously submitted during earlier reviews.

If successful, Morocco will officially retain the AFCON 2025 crown.

Challengers Seek Review of Final Result

Senegal government alleges corruption in decision to hand 2025 AFCON title to Morocco

The opposing side is expected to argue that procedural irregularities and possible breaches of competition rules affected the outcome of the final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their appeal to CAS forms part of efforts to have the result re-examined and potentially changed.

The hearing has generated huge interest across African football, with fans and analysts divided over the controversy.

While a final decision may not be announced on the same day, the May 7 session is seen as the most decisive stage in resolving one of the biggest legal battles in recent African football history.

Both parties will present final submissions before a panel of arbitrators, who will then deliberate before issuing a ruling.

With the fate of AFCON 2025 hanging in the balance, attention now turns to Lausanne, Switzerland, where the hearing will take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement