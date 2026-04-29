Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Toni Kroos after Portugal's Euro 2020 defeat to Germany(Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke to Toni Kroos after Portugal's Euro 2020 defeat to Germany(Image: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Players to receive red cards for covering their mouths during confrontations at FIFA World Cup

FIFA has announced a major new disciplinary rule ahead of this summer’s World Cup, confirming that players who cover their mouths during confrontations with opponents could be shown a red card.

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The move is part of fresh measures designed to crack down on discriminatory, abusive, and inappropriate behaviour on the pitch during football’s biggest tournament.

Why FIFA Introduced the New Rule

Gianluca Prestianni | Photo via Getty Images

According to FIFA, match officials will now have the authority to send off players who hide their mouths while speaking during heated exchanges if the referee believes offensive or discriminatory language may have been used.

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The decision follows growing concerns over incidents where players cover their mouths to prevent cameras or lip readers from detecting what is being said.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino previously called for tougher action after a February Champions League controversy involving Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.

Infantino said:

“If a player covers his mouth and says something, and this has a racist consequence, then he has to be sent off.”

He added that covering the mouth creates suspicion and should carry serious consequences.

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Players Who Leave Pitch in Protest Also Risk Red Cards

Senegal and Morocco players scuffle after a controversial penalty award in the Africa Cup of Nations final, © Copyright 2026 The Associated Press.

In another significant rule update, FIFA confirmed that players who walk off the pitch in protest over a referee’s decision may also be sent off.

The change comes after dramatic scenes during the Africa Cup of Nations final, where Senegal temporarily left the field after Morocco were awarded a late penalty.

That controversial incident later led to appeals and legal challenges, prompting FIFA to act before the World Cup.

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IFAB Approves New FIFA Proposals

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), an independent body, approved video technology testing in March to be carried out over a two-year period

The International Football Association Board (IFAB), football’s official law-making body, approved the new regulations during a special meeting in Vancouver ahead of the FIFA Congress.

IFAB said the amendments were unanimously accepted to address:

Discriminatory behaviour

Inappropriate conduct

Unsporting protests

Respect for match officials

Will the Rule Apply in Other Competitions?

For now, the new regulations are set to apply only at the World Cup and have not yet been extended to domestic leagues or other international tournaments.

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However, if successful, the changes could influence future football competitions worldwide.

The latest decision shows FIFA’s intention to protect players, promote respect, and maintain discipline on the global stage.